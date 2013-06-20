June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MARKETS DIVE ON FEARS OVER U.S. MOVE TO END STIMULUS

Bourses tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday and gold slumped close to a three-year low as markets took fright at the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling it could begin scaling back its stimulus programme this year.

SELLAFIELD CLEAN-UP COULD BE TAKEN INTO STATE HANDS AS 22 BLN STG CONTRACT UP FOR REVIEW

Nuclear waste clean-up operations at Sellafield could be taken back into state hands after a series of failings by private companies managing the site, as their £22bn contract comes up for review.

The Times

UPMARKET FURNITURE CHAIN DWELL COLLAPSES

An upmarket furniture chain has become the latest high street casualty after it ceased trading yesterday, putting 300 jobs at risk.

GREEN SHOOTS OF RECOVERY BEGIN TO BEAR FRUIT

Hopes that Britain is shopping its way to recovery were stirred by record retail sales figures. Supermarket offers and online shopping drove a 3.1 percent increase in sales in May compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

Sky News

OIL BOSS STOKES CONTROVERSY WITH 9 MLN STG PAY DEAL

The boss of London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum, is poised to reignite a row with leading shareholders by taking a $13.6 million pay and bonus package for last year.