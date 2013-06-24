June 25 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ITALY COULD NEED EU RESCUE WITHIN SIX MONTHS, WARNS
MEDIOBANCA
Italy is likely to need an EU rescue within six months as the
country slides into deeper economic crisis and a credit crunch
spreads to large companies, a top Italian bank has warned
privately. ()
VODAFONE POISED TO BEAT LIBERTY GLOBAL TO 6.6 BLN STG KABEL
DEUTSCHLAND DEAL
Vodafone is poised to win the battle to take over
Germany's largest cable company, Kabel Deutschland,
after it made an improved offer to overcome a rival approach
from Liberty Global Plc ()
The Times
FEDERAL RESERVE CAN'T BE BROKEN BY 'FERAL HOGS', SAYS TOP
BANKER
A top American central banker said last night that he had
expected the "feral hogs" of the financial markets to test the
U.S. Federal Reserve's determination to scale back its asset
purchases and that he was comfortable with recent rises in bond
yields. ()
NETWORK RAIL CHIEFS MAY GET EXTRA BONUSES WORTH 10 MLN STG
Network Rail bosses are in line for bonuses
funded by the taxpayer worth 10 million pounds over the next
three years. The bonus scheme, which could double the salaries
of the top five executives, will be put to a vote at the
company's annual meeting next month. ()
The Guardian
SABMILLER CHIEF'S PAY FOR YEAR NEARLY 14 MLN STG
Graham Mackay, chief executive of brewer SABMiller,
receives cash and shares just weeks after being diagnosed with
tumour. ()