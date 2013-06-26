June 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GOVERNMENT FAST TRACKS ROAD AND RAIL PROJECTS WITH 100 BLN STG SPEND Guarantees for nuclear power plants, a commitment to the 32 billion pounds High Speed 2 rail line and a clutch of transport projects will form part of a 100 billion pound plan to revamp Britain's creaking infrastructure.

()

The Guardian

U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY WEAKER THAN FIRST THOUGHT - COMMERCE DEPARTMENT

Nation's GDP in first quarter revised down from 2.4 percent to 1.8 percent as pace of economic growth slows again.

()

The Times

MARC RICH, THE FATHER OF MODERN OIL TRADING, DIES IN SWITZERLAND AT 78

Marc Rich, the commodities trader who was pardoned by President Clinton on his last day in office, has died at the age of 78.

()

TAX CHEATS COULD FACE LIFE IN JAIL

People who cheat the taxman could face life imprisonment under tough new penalties for fraud proposed today.

()

Sky News

DIRECT LINE CUTS 2,000 JOBS IN NEW COST DRIVE

The insurance group Direct Line wants to cut approximately 2,000 jobs as part of new cost-cutting plans.