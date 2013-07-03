July 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
SIR PHILIP GREEN CALLS FOR OVERHAUL OF BUSINESS RATES
Sir Philip Green has demanded a fundamental overhaul of
Britain's business rates system to support struggling high
streets. ()
NEW NUCLEAR PLANT COULD BE RUNNING BY 2020, ED DAVEY INSISTS
Britain could have a new nuclear reactor generating by 2020,
the energy secretary has said, dismissing fears the timescale
for the planned Hinkley Point plant had slipped further into the
next decade. ()
CO-OP FAILED INVESTORS, MP CLAIMS
The Co-operative Group has been accused of shirking its
responsibilities by letting bondholders - including thousands of
pensioners - bear the cost of bailing out its stricken banking
arm. ()
ULSTER BANK TO CUT UP TO 1,800 JOBS
Ulster Bank has announced it will slash nearly a third of
its workforce as part of a drive to cut costs and turn around
the business. ()
The Guardian
OCADO BOSS: 'MORE HIGH STREET SHOPS SHOULD SHUT'
Tim Steiner, the boss of online grocer Ocado, has
launched an attack on high street retailers who are asking the
government to review business rates, saying more traditional
shops needed to close and telling rivals to stop complaining. ()
BANK OF ENGLAND CONDEMNS LOBBYING BY BANKS AGAINST NEW RULES
City regulators have brushed aside complaints by Barclays
and Nationwide over tough new liquidity rules, saying
UK banks would need to put them into effect as soon as possible,
years ahead of an international deadline of 2018. ()
BANKER CONTESTS 450,000 STG FINE FOR ALLEGEDLY DISCLOSING
INSIDE INFORMATION
The Kurdish oil minister who allegedly received inside
information from the former JPMorgan banker Ian Hannam
later instructed brokers to buy up to $21 million (13.9 million
pounds) of shares in Hannam's client Heritage Oil, a tribunal
has heard. ()
The Times
OSBORNE CLAIMS RIGHT TO ACT FOR TAXPAYERS ON RBS
George Osborne defended his right to intervene in the
running of state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland.
()
LLOYDS WAS WARNED ABOUT CO-OP DEAL EARLIER, MPS ARE TOLD
Lloyds Banking Group will be challenged over why it
told the Treasury Select Committee that the bank became aware of
potential problems with the plan to sell 630 branches to the
Co-operative Bank only last December.
()
BIG HITTER INVESTIGATES SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AT RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland has called on a former deputy
governor of the Bank of England to lead a review of its lending
to small and medium-sized businesses. ()
The Independent
FACEBOOK TWINS LAUNCH BITCOIN INVESTMENT FUND
The Olympian twins famed for suing Mark Zuckerberg have
released plans to float a trust based on digital currency
Bitcoin. ()
PREMIER INN TO LAUNCH COMPACT 'CITY CENTRE' SPIN-OFF CHAIN
No-frills hotel group Premier Inn is to launch a new compact
"city centre" spin-off chain, with bedrooms that have an area of
just 11.4 square metres each. ()