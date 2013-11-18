The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
ABERDEEN TO SEAL 500 MLN STG DEAL FOR WIDOWS
Aberdeen Asset Management will this week unveil a
500 million pound ($804.53 million) takeover of Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership that will create Europe's biggest
independent fund manager.
Former Co-operative bank boss caught on camera paying for
drugs
The former chairman of the Co-operative Bank has apologised
for his "stupid and wrong" behaviour after being caught on
camera paying for drugs.
The Telegraph
HELP TO BUY WILL DISTORT HOUSING MARKET, WARN BANK CHIEFS
Britain's biggest banks have warned the Chancellor that the
lack of an end date to his flagship Help to Buy programme could
cause serious distortion in the housing market.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION: BANKERS TO FACE SELECT COMMITTEE
Advisers from Goldman Sachs and UBS will appear before MPs as
concern grows over IPO valuation.
ENERGY BILLS RISE BY 36 PCT IN THREE YEARS
Gas and electricity prices are rising at up to eight times the
rate of earnings, warns Citizens Advice
Sky News
THOMAS COOK OFFLOADS FOREIGN EXCHANGE UNIT
The UK-based tour operator will announce on Monday the sale
of its foreign exchange arm to an RBS-backed rival.