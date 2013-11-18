The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

ABERDEEN TO SEAL 500 MLN STG DEAL FOR WIDOWS

Aberdeen Asset Management will this week unveil a 500 million pound ($804.53 million) takeover of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership that will create Europe's biggest independent fund manager.

Former Co-operative bank boss caught on camera paying for drugs

The former chairman of the Co-operative Bank has apologised for his "stupid and wrong" behaviour after being caught on camera paying for drugs.

The Telegraph

HELP TO BUY WILL DISTORT HOUSING MARKET, WARN BANK CHIEFS

Britain's biggest banks have warned the Chancellor that the lack of an end date to his flagship Help to Buy programme could cause serious distortion in the housing market.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION: BANKERS TO FACE SELECT COMMITTEE Advisers from Goldman Sachs and UBS will appear before MPs as concern grows over IPO valuation.

ENERGY BILLS RISE BY 36 PCT IN THREE YEARS Gas and electricity prices are rising at up to eight times the rate of earnings, warns Citizens Advice

Sky News

THOMAS COOK OFFLOADS FOREIGN EXCHANGE UNIT

The UK-based tour operator will announce on Monday the sale of its foreign exchange arm to an RBS-backed rival.