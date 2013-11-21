BRIEF-Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program
Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CITY REGULATOR CONSIDERING ACTION AGAINST FORMER CO-OP BANK DIRECTORS
The Financial Conduct Authority focused on regulatory breaches surrounding capital position of the troubled bank.
WE WERE RIGHT TO VALUE ROYAL MAIL AT 3.3 BLN STG, SAY BANKERS
Goldman Sachs and UBS, who advised ministers on the privatisation, were accused of misleading the government by selling the company too cheaply.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON LAUNCHES TWO INQUIRIES INTO CO-OP SCANDAL Tories claim Labour should have known about ex-chairman's past; Labour suggest Tory ministers urged Lloyds move.
The Times
LENDING SCHEME TO HELP SMES 'NOT WORKING', WARNS CABLE
Vince Cable has warned the Treasury that it must make changes to its flagship scheme to boost lending unless financing to credit-starved small and medium-sized enterprises in Britain shows imminent improvement.
Sky News
RATINGS AGENCY FITCH BIDS FOR DEALS NEWSWIRE
The parent of Fitch, one of the world's biggest credit ratings agencies, has emerged as a surprise bidder for a provider of business intelligence being sold by the owner of the Financial Times.
