Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

UK BORROWING FALLS AS HOUSING REVIVAL BOOSTS PUBLIC FINANCES IN OCTOBER Stamp duty revenues jump by almost 50 percent, helping UK borrowing to fall slightly ahead of Chancellor George Osborne's Autumn Statement.

GAME GROUP CONSIDERS SHOCK STOCK MARKET RETURN Henry Jackson and Game Group's management team considering an IPO 18 months after OpCapita bought the chain back out of administration.

The Guardian

LABOUR HITS BACK AT COALITION 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' OVER LINKS WITH PAUL FLOWERS Ed Balls and Ed Miliband have hit back at what they describe as a concerted coalition smear campaign over the extent of the Labour leadership's links with the disgraced former Co-op Bank chairman Paul Flowers.

The Times

CHARITY SUSPENDED DISGRACED CO-OP CHIEF PAUL FLOWERS OVER 75,000 POUND EXPENSE CLAIMS

The disgraced former boss of the Co-Op bank, Paul Flowers, was forced to leave a drugs charity after an investigation into 75,000 pounds of dubious expense claims, it emerged on Thursday.

Sky News

GEORGE OSBORNE'S STAMP DUTY BONANZA

Stamp duty revenues - one of the most reliable measures of property market activity - are back to the same level they were just before the economic crisis in 2008, in the latest evidence of the housing boom.

24-HOUR TUBE MODERNISATION PLAN WILL COST JOBS

Unions and Labour have attacked plans to modernise London's Tube operations, which will include a 24-hour service at weekends but result in 750 job losses.