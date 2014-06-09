June 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
LLOYDS PRICES TSB 'TO GO' WITH LOSS-LEADING 1.44 BLN STG
VALUATION
Lloyds Banking Group is to value TSB at as much as
1.44 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) when it floats on the stock
market at the end of this month, some 10 percent below its book
value in order to act as a loss-leader for future share sales.
(link.reuters.com/few89v)
CENTRICA HOLDS OFF 'BETTING' ON FRACKING
British Gas owner Centrica has said it is unlikely
to bid for more UK fracking rights when they are offered in
coming weeks, underlining the uncertainty over whether shale gas
extraction will prove to be viable. (link.reuters.com/gew89v)
UK'S FINANCIAL SERVICES 'AT RISK' WITHOUT GREATER EFFORT ON
CYBERSECURITY
Britain's entire financial system is vulnerable to a cyber
attack unless there is greater cooperation between the leading
banks and law enforcement agencies, senior industry figures have
warned. (link.reuters.com/waw89v)
PRIMARK TO TURN 60 MLN STG MALL INTO GIANT STORE
Primark is close to completing an extraordinary to deal to
buy an entire shopping centre in Birmingham for 60 million
pounds. (link.reuters.com/vaw89v)
EMPLOYERS NAMED AND SHAMED OVER MINIMUM WAGE
Employers who failed to pay their staff the national minimum
wage have been "named and shamed" by the British government as
part of a new crackdown. A total of 25 employers were named,
including a hire company, a hairdressers, a hotel and a retail
outlet. (link.reuters.com/jaw89v)
The Guardian
THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK MAY ADD NEW SCREENING TESTS TO ITS
ETHICAL POLICY
Genetically modified food, data privacy and surveillance
techniques are among the new screening tests Britain's
Co-operative Bank is considering adding to its ethical policy,
under which it has turned away 1.2 billion pounds of business in
the past 20 years. (link.reuters.com/zaw89v)
BRITAIN GRIPPED BY FLOTATION FEVER
Britain is on track for a record year for flotations as
companies press ahead with initial public offerings despite
signs of investor fatigue. (link.reuters.com/dew89v)
The Times
CLEGG VOWS TO BALANCE THE BOOKS BUT WILL KEEP SPENDING ON
INVESTMENTS
Nick Clegg, leader of Britain's embattled junior coalition
partner Liberal Democrat party, will attempt to steer a middle
course between Labour and the Conservatives today over how to
clear the country's deficit and start clearing the national
debt. (link.reuters.com/jew89v)
EDF IN TALKS TO GUARANTEE 10 BLN STG PLAN FOR HINKLEY
EDF Energy is locked in secret negotiations with
the Treasury over the fee to secure a crucial 10 billion pound
government guarantee for the French group's Hinkley Point
nuclear reactor project. (link.reuters.com/kew89v)
BACANORA MINERALS SEEKS 1 MLN STG IN LONDON FLOAT
A miner with interests in Mexico is planning to float on
London's junior AIM market to fund an assault on the duopoly
that controls the market for borate, a substance used in
smartphones and nuclear reactors. (link.reuters.com/xaw89v)
The Independent
FACTORIES TURN UP THE POWER TO GALVANISE UK RECOVERY
Britain's increasingly bullish manufacturers expect the
industry to outpace the rest of the economy this year, according
to a new study, in the latest sign that Britain's factories are
booming despite weaker growth in both Europe and the United
States. (link.reuters.com/mew89v)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
