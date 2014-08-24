LONDON Aug 24 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

BG PRIMED TO SELL TANZANIA GAS FIELD STAKE

Oil giant BG Group has quietly begun looking for a buyer for part of its prized Tanzanian operation. It is understood the company wants to sell its entire 60 percent stake in an exploration area in Tanzania known as Block 3, while holding on to Blocks 1 and 4.

BALFOUR POLISHES HIDDEN JEWELS TO SOOTHE CITY

Balfour Beatty is to embark on a City charm offensive to appease disgruntled investors - including a hike in the value of its book of infrastructure investments - after the collapse of merger talks with smaller rival Carillion.

Balfour is expected this week to pump up the value of its book of private finance initiative contracts from 766 million pounds to more than 1 billion pounds.

HAMBRO TO BARTER GOLD FOR BAILOUT

Mining veteran Peter Hambro is in talks over a bailout that would hand over future gold production to a Chinese state bank in exchange for an immediate cash injection.

Petropavlovsk, which Hambro founded in 1994, has been caught out by an ill-timed decision to take on more than $1 billion in debt to expand its eastern Siberian gold mines just as the price of the precious metal slumped.

HEDGE FUND BACKS MAN U

One of London's top hedge funds has emerged as owner of most of the Manchester United shares recently sold by the football club's owners, the Glazer family. Lansdowne Partners is understood to have bought about 3 percent of the 5 percent sold by the Glazers last month.

MINISTERS SEIZE CONTROLS AT NETWORK RAIL

Ministers are to tighten their grip on Network Rail, the operator of Britain's railway network, with a package of sweeping reforms, including new powers to hire and fire its chairman and board.

The changes will be put this week to a special meeting of Network Rail's "members", 43 people who take the place of shareholders.

CENSURED MORTGAGE FIRM PLOTS STOCK MARKET LISTING

A specialist mortgage lender whose founder was censured by the City watchdog for "serious" failings two years ago is considering a stock market float.

Jerrold Holdings, which offers first and second charge home loans under the brands Blemain Finance, Cheshire Mortgage Corporation and Lancashire Mortgage Corporation, is considering a float or partial sale next year to provide an exit for one of its backers.

It has yet to appoint investment bankers, although it has a close relationship with Rothschild.

CHINA WANTS TO BUILD NUCLEAR PLANT IN ESSEX

China's nuclear power giants are in early talks about building an atomic reactor on the Essex coast at Bradwell.

The site, home to a partly decommissioned Magnox power plant, has emerged as the favourite for a new Chinese-built and designed plant, industry sources said.

TATA AND GM JOIN BUSINESS RATES REVOLT

Two of the nation's biggest industrial investors have called for reform of business rates, which contribute 22 billion pounds to the Treasury every year but are blamed for harming high streets.

General Motors, which makes Vauxhall Cars, and Tata Steel, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, said the tax on commercial property was making Britain less attractive for industry.

JUMBO HEADACHE FOR BA AS DOUBLE-DECKERS TAKE OFF LATE

British Airways' punctuality is suffering on key routes where it has introduced the Airbus A380 superjumbo, with more than a third of BA flights from Heathrow to Hong Kong, Johannesburg and Los Angeles failing to take off on time in May and June.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

CITY POISED FOR WAVE OF FLOTATIONS AFTER SUMMER LULL

The City is gearing up for another float frenzy with a wave of listings expected to be unveiled immediately after the summer lull.

In the coming weeks, a raft of household names including Jimmy Choo, the upmarket shoe brand; RAC, the breakdown service; and United Biscuits, are preparing to announce plans to go public. Countryside, the house builder; British Car Auctions, the second-hand car seller; and Aldermore, the challenger bank, are also expected to be among the flurry of companies rushing to join the London stock market.

CLIMATE CRUSADER GORE BACKS UK POWER MINNOW'S BATTLE WITH BIG SIX

Al Gore, the former U.S. Vice President and climate change campaigner, has invested 8 million pounds in Ovo Energy, one of the UK's fastest growing new power suppliers.

The U.S. politician-turned-investor began talks with the firm last year through his sustainable investment fund, Generation Investment Management. The mezzanine finance deal was completed in January. Mr Gore's fund has taken a minority stake and will share in the growth of the challenger brand.

SOCGEN TO FIGHT LIBYAN CASE

Societe Generale has opted to allow a bribery case brought by Libya's sovereign wealth fund to go to court, having previously indicated it would attempt to have the case thrown out.

The French bank is accused by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) of paying some $58 million in bribes to key officials in the Gaddafi regime and at the top of the fund to smooth over trades that lost the LIA hundreds of millions, in the years before Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

Societe Generale says it "refutes the claims which it believes are entirely without merit".

ITSU SHARPENS CHOPSTICKS AHEAD OF AMERICAN EXPANSION PLAN

ITSU, the takeaway sushi chain, is preparing to battle the giants of the fast-food industry on their home turf, by launching its first stores in America.

The business aims to open its doors on the East Coast next year, tapping into demand for affordable, healthy food, which founder Julian Metcalfe says has been largely ignored by the fast-food giants.

GYM CHAIN GETS READY FOR SALE

Gym group LA Fitness has hired a private equity specialist as its new chairman, fuelling speculation that the rump of the chain will be sold after it offloaded scores of clubs to survive.

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has bought 13 of 33 clubs LA Fitness is offloading via a CVA - a controversial insolvency procedure. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)