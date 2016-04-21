April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Millions of patients will be seen by pharmacists, therapists and medical assistants instead of GPs in an effort to save the NHS from collapse. Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, warns that the health service will fail without a 2.4 billion pounds rescue package for the "fraying" GP system. (bit.ly/1VGkfRB)

* The owners of offshore companies holding 170 billion pounds in British property are set to be unmasked in a crackdown on money laundering and tax evasion. David Cameron is expected to announce plans to lift the veil on anonymous shell companies that buy huge swathes of British real estate. bit.ly/1T0lVQ6)

The Guardian

* Sir Terry Matthews, the first Welsh billionaire, is backing a proposed management buyout of Tata Steel UK, boosting hopes of a rescue deal for the Port Talbot steelworks and thousands of employees. Matthews is helping to put together a consortium of public and private sector figures from south Wales who can support the buyout. (bit.ly/1QnpvBV)

* British Gas is to axe almost 700 jobs and close its West Midlands office in Oldbury, just two months after its residential supply arm reported a 31 percent increase in profits to over 570 million pounds. The 684 staff are employed by British Gas services in call centre and back room office work supporting the company's engineers who attend call-outs and mend boilers. (bit.ly/1pgvEJX)

The Telegraph

* Google has been formally charged with monopoly abuse over an alleged effort to crush rivals to its mobile search service and Android smartphone operating system, in a major escalation of its battle with Brussels. (bit.ly/1XIkeL4)

* Greece could crash out of the eurozone as early as this summer if Britons vote to leave the European Union in the upcoming referendum, economists have predicted. The uncertainty following a "yes" vote to Britain leaving the EU would put unsustainable pressure on Greece's cash-strapped economy at a time when it is also struggling to cope with an influx of migrants escaping turmoil in the Middle East and Africa, according to a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit. (bit.ly/20YPNC5)

Sky News

* A group of top city executives has slammed boardroom pay practices as "broken" and "not fit for purpose", demanding an urgent overhaul to restore public confidence in British business. Sky News has learnt that a panel set up to explore ways of simplifying executive remuneration will publish on Thursday a series of proposals aimed at increasing transparency and directors' accountability. (bit.ly/1STYVBJ)

* Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp has admitted manipulating fuel economy tests on some of its own brand and Nissan cars to make the results more favourable. (bit.ly/1WGor3i)

The Independent

* Barack Obama has been urged to use his visit to Saudi Arabia to rule out selling controversial cluster bombs to the kingdom amid mounting evidence they have been used against civilians in Yemen. (ind.pn/20YR6kF)

* Shareholders in the collapsed Yukos oil company established by jailed Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky have lost a key court battle in their demand for $50 billion compensation from the Russian government. (ind.pn/26fP6Z8) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)