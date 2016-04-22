April 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Smiths Group PLC has agreed a $710 million deal with Safran, the French multinational, to acquire Morpho Detection, its U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced security scanning technology. Morpho will become part of Smiths Group's detection division. (bit.ly/23MIe6K)

* Customers should get a monthly bill from their bank with clear information about how much they are paying for their account, according to the chief executive of TSB. The Competition and Markets Authority should push banks to publish "foregone interest" - the amount someone would have made from putting their current account balance in a savings account - alongside any other costs, Paul Pester said. (bit.ly/1Vo6Rlk)

The Guardian

* President Barack Obama has made an emotional plea to British voters - as a "friend and ally" - to "stick together" with the rest of the European Union , as he arrived in the UK to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. (bit.ly/1SUEftt)

* The FBI paid about $1.3 million for software to hack into the iPhone of San Bernardino gunman Syed Farook, director James Comey told a London audience on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Wgh02l)

The Telegraph

* Anglo American PLC became the latest company to fall foul of disgruntled investors as the so-called Shareholder Spring against governance at the top of some of Britain's biggest companies intensified. The FTSE 100 miner saw 42 percent of those shareholders who voted at its annual general meeting (AGM) in London on Thursday did so against the company's remuneration report. (bit.ly/1SUM1ne)

* The Government has announced its willingness to part-nationalise much of the British steel sector, in an attempt to support the floundering industry. Downing Street has revealed that it is prepared to purchase a minority stake worth up to a quarter of Tata Steel's British steel assets, and could provide hundreds of millions of pounds of debt refinancing in order to keep hopes of a deal alive to preserve steel production. (bit.ly/1YIR12x)

Sky News

* David Cameron has urged his closest business advisers to use the final two months before the UK's EU referendum to warn publicly on the risks of Brexit despite growing signs that many of them are reluctant to do so. (bit.ly/1Vockst)

* All diesel cars tested by the Government after the Volkswagen emissions scandal exceed laboratory pollution limits in real-world conditions, a study says. (bit.ly/1TlNk1r)

The Independent

* Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's largest mortgage lender, will eliminate 625 jobs across operations and close 21 branches as part of broader cost cuts announced in October 2014. The decision is part of plan to pare about 9,000 roles by 2017, the London-based bank said in a statement on Thursday. (ind.pn/26gKkKI)

* The Ministry of Justice has revealed plans to increase the cost for immigrants to appeal against Home Office decisions by up to 500 per cent. (ind.pn/1VocQGL) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)