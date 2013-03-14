March 14 The Telegraph

IRELAND SMASHES EXPECTATIONS WITH FIRST POST-BAILOUT 10-YEAR BOND ISSUE Ireland has taken its biggest step yet towards exiting its EU/IMF bailout by selling 5 billion euros of benchmark 10-year bonds, its first issue of such long term debt since it was locked out of markets in late 2010.

MIKE LYNCH ATTACKS HEWLETT-PACKARD FOR A LACK OF INNOVATION Autonomy founder Mike Lynch has attacked Hewlett-Packard for its lack of innovation as he defended the controversial 7.1 billion pound sale of the company he founded.

MPs TO LAUNCH INQUIRY INTO RETAIL SECTOR A committee of MPs is to launch an inquiry into Britain's retail industry after a wave of companies collapsed into administration.

The Guardian

G4S PROFITS TUMBLE ON OLYMPICS FAILINGS The security firm admits its 88 million pound failure to supply enough guards for London 2012 Games has knocked a third off annual profits.

BANKERS' PAY 'UNACCEPTABLE' AFTER SCANDALS, SAYS IOD HEAD Institute of Directors' Simon Walker warns of 'long-term reputational damage' of high pay at RBS and Barclays

The Times

BAHRAIN VIOLENCE CONVINCES VODAFONE TO END ITS F1 DEAL Vodafone has pulled the plug on its long-running sponsorship of the Formula One team McLaren, worth $75 million a year, after conducting a review of the deal on the back of last year's Bahrain Grand Prix.