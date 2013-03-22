March 22 The Telegraph
BP POISED FOR ARCTIC OIL EXPLORATION AS ROSNEFT SAYS THEY WILL
"DEFINITELY" WORK TOGETHER OFFSHORE
BP is reviving plans to explore for oil in the Arctic
after completing the $27 billion sale of its stake in TNK-BP
to the Russian state-controlled giant Rosneft. (link.reuters.com/ryb86t)
VINCE CABLE OUTLINES PLANS FOR BUSINESS BANK
Vince Cable has set out plans for a state bank that will bring
billions of pounds of aid together in a 'one stop shop' to help
credit starved small businesses secure finance and address an
over-reliance on high street banks. (link.reuters.com/wyb86t)
ASTRAZENECA CUTS 2,300 MORE JOBS IN DRIVE FOR GROWTH
AstraZeneca has unveiled a further 2,300 jobs cuts on
top of the 1,600 losses it announced this week, as part of a
major restructuring of the group over the next three years. (link.reuters.com/xyb86t)
The Guardian
GOVERNMENT BORROWING FALLS 9 BLN STG - HELPED BY 4G MOBILE
AIRWAVES SALE
The statistics Office says public sector net borrowing,
excluding bank bailouts, fell to 2.8 billion pounds last month
from 11.8 billion pounds a year ago. (link.reuters.com/bac86t)
The Times
BRITONS FACE 9 BLN STG TAX RISES AFTER THE ELECTION, IFS WARNS
British households should brace themselves for fresh tax
increases after the next general election as the government
struggles to slash the budget deficit, a leading think-tank has
warned. (link.reuters.com/gac86t)
Sky News
RBS BOSS STEPHEN HESTER VOWS TO STAY PUT
The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland has moved
to allay concerns that he may quit the taxpayer-backed lender by
pledging to stay in the job for "years to come". (link.reuters.com/cac86t)
