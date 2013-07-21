LONDON, July 21 British newspapers reported the
The Sunday Times:
JAPAN WARNS UK NOT TO LEAVE EUROPE
The Japanese government has warned in a memo submitted to
Britain's foreign ministry that its companies invest in the UK
because it is a gateway to Europe, hinting that 130,000 British
jobs could be at risk if the country pulls out of the European
Union.
FUNDS POISED TO FEAST ON CO-OP BANK CHAOS
Hedge funds Aurelius Capital Management and Silver Point Capital
have bought up Co-operative Bank bonds, giving them a
powerful voice in negotiations over a planned rescue.
GLAXO IN PEACE OFFERING TO CHINA OVER BRIBES ROW
GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty is expected
to say at quarterly results that the company will offer to help
Beijing with healthcare market reforms as it attempts to resolve
a crisis sparked by bribery allegations.
YELLOW PAGES OWNER IN DEBT-FOR-EQUITY DEAL
Shareholders in Yellow Pages owner Hibu will unveil a
complex agreement with creditors on Thursday that will cut
borrowings to less than 1 billion pounds but wipe out
shareholders.
SKY TO HAND BACK CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS
BSkyB will unveil a share buyback spree with annual
results on Friday, worth 500 million pounds ($763 million).
Sunday Telegraph
GSK BRIEFS SFO OVER CHINA CASE
GlaxoSmithKline has sent information to Britain's Serious Fraud
Office and has heightened contact with the British government as
its widens an internal inquiry into bribery allegations in
China.
UNITED UTILITIES OPENS FRACKING TALKS WITH CUADRILLA
Water company United Utilities is in talks with shale gas
exploration firm Cuadrilla over locations for fracking and may
allow the company to explore on its land.
CBI HEAD BACKS THIRD HEATHROW RUNWAY
CBI President Mike Rake has backed a third runway for London's
hub airport Heathrow in an interview, describing the issue as a
"no brainer".
Independent on Sunday
GP HOSPITAL INCENTIVES FACE BAN
An inquiry report by Britain's Competition Commission is
expected to propose measures to stop private hospitals from
providing financial incentives to doctors who refer patients to
them.
JUDGE SAYS HE WILL COUNTER-SUE ENRC
Former ENRC board member Paul Judge has said he will
counter-sue the mining company after it filed a legal claim
accusing him of leaking confidential information to the media.