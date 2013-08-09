Aug 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SFO ADMITS DATA LOSS BLUNDER LINKED TO BAE SYSTEMS CASE
The Serious Fraud Office has been dealt a fresh blow after
admitting it lost 32,000 pages of documents related to its now
closed investigation in BAE Systems' 43 billion pound
al-Yamamah arms deal. ()
WILLIAM HILL SWOOPS ON AUSTRALIAN ONLINE BOOKIE
William Hill, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is expected to
announce on Friday a A$30 million ($27.36 million) deal to buy
Australian online betting business Tomwaterhouse.com. ()
The Guardian
FRACKING BOSS FACES GROWING TREMORS OF RESISTANCE FROM
PUBLIC, PRESS AND TORIES
With plans to drill in West Sussex, Cuadrilla CEO Francis Egan
has received death threats and an offer to frack his garden. ()
The Times
CARNEY SLAMS 'SOCIALLY USELESS' BANKS THAT HAVE LOST THEIR
WAY
The new Governor of the Bank of England warned that there
had to be a change in the culture of "socially useless" banks
that become disconnected from the real economy. ()
Sky News
TESCO IN VANGUARD OF CHINA MERGER
Tesco is on the verge of an agreement to merge its
operations in China with the country's biggest retailer as it
takes another step towards reshaping its international business.