Aug 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SFO ADMITS DATA LOSS BLUNDER LINKED TO BAE SYSTEMS CASE The Serious Fraud Office has been dealt a fresh blow after admitting it lost 32,000 pages of documents related to its now closed investigation in BAE Systems' 43 billion pound al-Yamamah arms deal. ()

WILLIAM HILL SWOOPS ON AUSTRALIAN ONLINE BOOKIE William Hill, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is expected to announce on Friday a A$30 million ($27.36 million) deal to buy Australian online betting business Tomwaterhouse.com. ()

The Guardian

FRACKING BOSS FACES GROWING TREMORS OF RESISTANCE FROM PUBLIC, PRESS AND TORIES With plans to drill in West Sussex, Cuadrilla CEO Francis Egan has received death threats and an offer to frack his garden. ()

The Times

CARNEY SLAMS 'SOCIALLY USELESS' BANKS THAT HAVE LOST THEIR WAY

The new Governor of the Bank of England warned that there had to be a change in the culture of "socially useless" banks that become disconnected from the real economy. ()

Sky News

TESCO IN VANGUARD OF CHINA MERGER

Tesco is on the verge of an agreement to merge its operations in China with the country's biggest retailer as it takes another step towards reshaping its international business.