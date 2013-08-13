Aug 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TESCO FIGHTS BACK AGAINST CHEAP FOREIGN LABOUR CLAIMS Tesco has claimed it is "simply untrue" that it deliberately drafted in cheap foreign workers after closing a distribution centre in Harlow, as part of a detailed fightback against claims from Labour's shadow immigration minister Chris Bryant. ()

SHERYL SANDBERG SELLS $91 mln OF FACEBOOK SHARES Sheryl Sandberg, second in command at Facebook, has sold $91 million of her stock in the company, which has climbed above its flotation value for the first time. ()

The Times

BEWARE OF 'SHAM' FIVE-YEAR AUDITING REVIEWS, WARNS FINANCIAL WATCHDOG

Plans to force big companies to put their audits out to tender every five years have come under attack from the City's accountancy regulator, which has warned that the measure could result in "sham" compliances.

()

DIAGEO BOSS TO WALK AWAY WITH BUMPER 36 MLN STG PAYOUT

The outgoing boss of the Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff drinks maker Diageo will walk away from his job with shares and options worth 36 million pounds. ()

The Guardian

PRINCE CHARLES FACES SCRUTINY BY MPs OVER VETO ON LAWS Parliament to examine heir to the throne's little-known veto over any laws that affect his private interests. ()