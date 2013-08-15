Aug 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PROSECUTORS GO AFTER TRADING PAIR IN LONDON WHALE SCANDAL

Two former JP Morgan bankers face up to 25 years in prison after American prosecutors filed criminal charges over their role in the $6.2 billion "London Whale" trading scandal.

()

ROBUST JOBS DATA THREATEN CARNEY'S RATE-SETTING PLANS

Mark Carney's flagship low interest-rate policy was challenged yesterday as jobs data suggested that the economy is gaining strength and divisions surfaced among members of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee.

()

The Telegraph

MARK CARNEY MAY HAVE TO RELAUNCH QE TO KEEP DOWN INTEREST RATES

The Bank of England is expected to take further action to ensure interest rates remain low after last week's pledge failed to sway the market.

()

FITCH WARNS AGAINST RBS BREAK UP

The cost of splitting Royal Bank of Scotland into a "good bank" and a "bad bank" would outweigh the benefits, according to Fitch Ratings.

()

The Guardian

MERVYN KING'S LEAVING GIFTS FROM BANK OF ENGLAND RAISE EYEBROWS

Outgoing governor treated with three separate events, a portrait of himself, a silver napkin holder, and a sculpture of Goethe. ()