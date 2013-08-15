Aug 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
PROSECUTORS GO AFTER TRADING PAIR IN LONDON WHALE SCANDAL
Two former JP Morgan bankers face up to 25 years in
prison after American prosecutors filed criminal charges over
their role in the $6.2 billion "London Whale" trading scandal.
ROBUST JOBS DATA THREATEN CARNEY'S RATE-SETTING PLANS
Mark Carney's flagship low interest-rate policy was
challenged yesterday as jobs data suggested that the economy is
gaining strength and divisions surfaced among members of the
Bank of England's rate-setting committee.
The Telegraph
MARK CARNEY MAY HAVE TO RELAUNCH QE TO KEEP DOWN INTEREST
RATES
The Bank of England is expected to take further action to
ensure interest rates remain low after last week's pledge failed
to sway the market.
FITCH WARNS AGAINST RBS BREAK UP
The cost of splitting Royal Bank of Scotland into a
"good bank" and a "bad bank" would outweigh the benefits,
according to Fitch Ratings.
The Guardian
MERVYN KING'S LEAVING GIFTS FROM BANK OF ENGLAND RAISE
EYEBROWS
Outgoing governor treated with three separate events, a
portrait of himself, a silver napkin holder, and a sculpture of
