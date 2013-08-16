Aug 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GULF SPILL LAWYER: 'BP TREATS U.S. AS A COLONY' The lawyer who represented more than 100,000 people in a settlement with BP over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spillage has accused the company of viewing the US as a colony it can exploit.

RYANAIR SACKS PILOT OVER CHANNEL 4 DISPATCHES PROGRAMME Ryanair has sacked a senior pilot and is preparing legal action against him over "defamatory" comments he made about the airline's safety policy in a Channel 4 documentary.

Sky News

RBS THWARTED IN BID TO HALT 230 MLN STG BOILER DEAL

The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has been thwarted in its efforts to block the 230 million pound takeover of Ideal Stelrad-Britain's biggest boiler and radiator manufacturer.

The Times

BISHOP WARNS AGAINST 'QUESTIONABLE CONSEQUENCES' OF FRACKING

A senior Church of England bishop has weighed into the fracking debate, warning that the process could have "questionable consequences".

The Guardian

RETAIL SALES DATA BETTER THAN EXPECTED AS UK ECONOMY ENJOYS SUMMER BOUNCE Retail sales grew by 1.1 percent as shoppers stocked up on shorts and sun cream during warmest July for seven years.