Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ROYAL MAIL STAFF DISCONTENT WITH BOSSES
The low morale of the Royal Mail workforce has been
laid bare by an internal report which reveals just 28 pct of
staff have confidence in the decisions of the senior management
team led by chief executive Moya Greene.
(9)
The Guardian
VODAFONE IN MULTIMILLION TAX DEAL OVER IRISH OFFICE
Vodafone made a previously unreported multimillion-pound
settlement with HM Revenue & Customs in the wake of a dispute
over the tax paid by an Irish subsidiary created to collect
royalty payments for using its brand.
()
W&G FLOAT AIMS TO RAISE 15 MLN STG TO SUPPORT BID FOR RBS
BRANCHES
RBS is obliged to sell more than 300 of its branches as a
condition of receiving taxpayer funding during the banking
crisis.
()
The Times
TESCO ADDS TABLET TO ITS WISHLIST FOR CHRISTMAS
Not content with introducing eyebrow-threading, Giraffe
restaurants and freshly brewed coffee at its biggest stores in
an attempt to woo shoppers, Tesco is taking on the
might of Amazon and Apple with its own tablet computer.
()
BOSSES READY FOR NEW SPENDING SPREE
Corporate investment in Britain is on the cusp of a long-awaited
rebound as bosses say that they are ready to splash out on new
products and innovations in their businesses.