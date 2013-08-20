Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

JPMORGAN INVESTIGATED BY DOJ OVER POSSIBLE ENERGY MARKET MANIPULATION JPMorgan faces further litigation after it emerged that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether the bank manipulated US energy markets.

FORMER BARCLAYS EXECUTIVE RICH RICCI BACKS NEW STOCK EXCHANGE The former head of Barclays' investment banking arm, Rich Ricci, is expected to be among the investors behind a new European stock exchange.

PLUCKY PENSIONER COSTS TESCO 300,000 STG IN VICTORY FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE Pensioner Daphne Smallman's complaint over Tesco's "false and misleading" strawberry prices, which gave the company a 2.32 billion pound profit in 2011, has led to a 300,000 pound fine.

The Guardian

UK BANKERS' SALARIES RAISED TO BEAT EU BONUS CAP Sixty-five percent of UK financial services companies tell recruiter Robert Half they have increased base salaries of star performers by an average of 20 percent.

RUPERT MURDOCH FIRM DIPS INTO HIPSTERS' BIBLE WITH $70 MLN STAKE IN VICE Vice Media, the multi-platform purveyor of music, fashion and quixotic journalism from international trouble spots, has sold a 5 percent stake to Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, allowing it to expand into Europe and India.

The Times

ASIA MARKETS PLUMMET AS INVESTORS TURN BACK TO WEST

Shares and currencies suffered heavy losses across a range of emerging markets yesterday amid fears about sputtering growth and the impact of tighter American monetary policy.

Sky News

ANTI-FRACKING PROTESTERS CLEARED BY POLICE

Police have been forcibly clearing protesters from a road outside a potential site for fracking in Balcombe, West Sussex. Green Party MP Caroline Lucas was among those arrested.