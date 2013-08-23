Aug 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

JOHN LEWIS PAYS OUT 40 MLN STG TO STAFF OVER HOLIDAY PAY ERROR The employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, which pledges that its products are "never knowingly undersold", has been forced to make the embarrassing admission that it underpaid staff by around 40 million pounds.

()

The Guardian

DOMESTIC DEMAND FOR BRITISH-MADE CARS BOOSTS RECOVERY HOPES The number of vehicles produced by UK carmakers for the home market rose 38 percent last month, according to SMMT figures.

()

The Times

NASDAQ GLITCH PUTS TRADING ON HOLD FOR THREE HOURS

Trading in stocks listed on the Nasdaq high-tech exchange, including Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, ground to a halt just after midday in New York on Thursday as technical issues prevented it from quoting accurate share prices.

()

HUGH OSMOND FINDS APPETITE FOR LEISURE 20 YEARS AFTER PIZZAEXPRESS

One of the most prolific investors in Britain's pubs and restaurants is set to return to the leisure sector after a decade-long absence. Hugh Osmond, who made a multi-million pound fortune from creating Punch Taverns and listing PizzaExpress, said he had identified opportunities in the area and was ready to invest.

()

Sky News

MILLIONS TO SHARE 1.3 BLN STG BANK COMPENSATION

Regulators have confirmed a compensation fund of 1.3 billion pound for up to seven million victims of another insurance mis-selling scandal.