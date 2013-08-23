Aug 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
JOHN LEWIS PAYS OUT 40 MLN STG TO STAFF OVER HOLIDAY PAY
ERROR
The employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, which pledges that
its products are "never knowingly undersold", has been forced to
make the embarrassing admission that it underpaid staff by
around 40 million pounds.
The Guardian
DOMESTIC DEMAND FOR BRITISH-MADE CARS BOOSTS RECOVERY HOPES
The number of vehicles produced by UK carmakers for the home
market rose 38 percent last month, according to SMMT figures.
The Times
NASDAQ GLITCH PUTS TRADING ON HOLD FOR THREE HOURS
Trading in stocks listed on the Nasdaq high-tech exchange,
including Apple, Microsoft, Google
and Facebook, ground to a halt just after midday in New
York on Thursday as technical issues prevented it from quoting
accurate share prices.
HUGH OSMOND FINDS APPETITE FOR LEISURE 20 YEARS AFTER
PIZZAEXPRESS
One of the most prolific investors in Britain's pubs and
restaurants is set to return to the leisure sector after a
decade-long absence. Hugh Osmond, who made a multi-million pound
fortune from creating Punch Taverns and listing PizzaExpress,
said he had identified opportunities in the area and was ready
to invest.
Sky News
MILLIONS TO SHARE 1.3 BLN STG BANK COMPENSATION
Regulators have confirmed a compensation fund of 1.3 billion
pound for up to seven million victims of another insurance
mis-selling scandal.