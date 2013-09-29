Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS AND LLOYDS SIGN-UP AS GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES HELP-TO-BUY THREE MONTHS EARLY Banks accounting for about a third of the mortgage market will start offering taxpayer-subsidised mortgages in just over a week after the government brought forward the launch date of its controversial Help to Buy scheme by three months.

HMRC GIVES DISNEY 16 MLN STG TAX CREDITS FOR SUPERHERO MOVIES The Walt Disney Co has received 16.6 million pounds in tax credits from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs over the past year to make movies about Marvel comics superheroes, according to recently-filed accounts.

Sky News

SINGAPORE FUND SWOOPS FOR ROYAL MAIL STAKE

A Singaporean state-backed fund is poised to become a significant shareholder in Royal Mail amid strong overseas demand for the postal operator's shares.

The Guardian

BP RETURNS TO COURT OVER DEEPWATER HORIZON SPILL AS 11 BLN STG IN FINES LOOM Latest trial revolves around company's efforts to cap well and amount of oil that entered Gulf of Mexico during 87-day spill.

The Times

HEDGE FUND PUSHES FOR G4S SPLIT

A powerful investor is pushing G4S to break itself up as the troubled security contractor attempts to recover from a string of blunders. Cevian Capital, Europe's largest activist hedge fund, is pressing for the FTSE 100 company to explore the sale of its "cash solutions" arm, which provides about 25 percent of profits.

WOLSELEY WOOS CITY WITH 300 MILLION POUND PAYOUT Britain's biggest plumbing parts supplier is expected to shower investors with a special dividend of about 300 million pounds this week, repaying investors who rescued the company four years ago.