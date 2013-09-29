Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS AND LLOYDS SIGN-UP AS GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES HELP-TO-BUY
THREE MONTHS EARLY
Banks accounting for about a third of the mortgage market will
start offering taxpayer-subsidised mortgages in just over a week
after the government brought forward the launch date of its
controversial Help to Buy scheme by three months.
HMRC GIVES DISNEY 16 MLN STG TAX CREDITS FOR SUPERHERO
MOVIES
The Walt Disney Co has received 16.6 million pounds in
tax credits from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs over the past
year to make movies about Marvel comics superheroes, according
to recently-filed accounts.
Sky News
SINGAPORE FUND SWOOPS FOR ROYAL MAIL STAKE
A Singaporean state-backed fund is poised to become a
significant shareholder in Royal Mail amid strong
overseas demand for the postal operator's shares.
The Guardian
BP RETURNS TO COURT OVER DEEPWATER HORIZON SPILL AS 11 BLN
STG IN FINES LOOM
Latest trial revolves around company's efforts to cap well and
amount of oil that entered Gulf of Mexico during 87-day spill.
The Times
HEDGE FUND PUSHES FOR G4S SPLIT
A powerful investor is pushing G4S to break itself
up as the troubled security contractor attempts to recover from
a string of blunders. Cevian Capital, Europe's largest activist
hedge fund, is pressing for the FTSE 100 company to explore the
sale of its "cash solutions" arm, which provides about 25
percent of profits.
WOLSELEY WOOS CITY WITH 300 MILLION POUND PAYOUT
Britain's biggest plumbing parts supplier is expected to shower
investors with a special dividend of about 300 million pounds
this week, repaying investors who rescued the company four years
ago.