The Times
PROFIT IS NOT A DIRTY WORD, SAYS CAMERON
Profit is not a dirty word, David Cameron will say today, as
he mounts a passionate defence of big business.
ROYAL MAIL SET TO DEBUT AT 340P, SAY BOOKMAKERS
Spread-betting firms operating a so-called grey market in
Royal Mail shares - a bet on what the price will be at the close
of its debut day's trading on Friday week - were indicating last
night that the shares could hit 340 pence.
The Telegraph
REGULATORS TO HAVE POWER TO EJECT BANK BOSSES UNDER STRESS
TEST PLANS
Bank bosses could be ejected by regulators if they fail to
bullet-proof their companies against economic shocks.
The Guardian
BANKERS FACE JAIL TERM FOR 'RECKLESS MISCONDUCT'
Government's proposed new offence could mean term of up to seven
years, although reform bill not expected until 2014.
POUNDLAND TO OPEN 500 NEW UK STORES AND EXPAND INTO MAINLAND
EUROPE
Discount retailer likely to float on London stock exchange next
year in wake of 15 percent sales rise.