Dec 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANKERS FACE 'ANNUAL HEALTH CHECK' UNDER REFORMS
Banks will be required to give regulators an annual health
check on all their senior staff to confirm they are suitable to
keep their "authorised" status in the UK. ()
DRAX'S 2 BLN STG 'CLEAN COAL' PROJECT WINS GOVERNMENT
FUNDING
Plans to capture carbon dioxide emissions from power
stations and bury them under the North Sea moved a step closer
on Monday as the British Government awarded funding to Drax
to develop a proposed "clean coal" plant in Yorkshire.
()
H&M COULD RAISE PRICES TO PAY FOR HIGHER WAGES
Swedish fashion giant H&M, which has 226 stores in the UK,
has warned it could raise retail prices in order to pay better
wages to some of the world's poorest textile workers. ()
The Guardian
UK ECONOMY NEEDS SUSTAINED LOW INTEREST RATES, SAYS MARK
CARNEY
Britain's economy needs sustained low interest rates to spur
growth and repair the stricken banking sector, the Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney has warned, in a strong rebuttal of
critics calling for a rapid rate hike in response to a galloping
housing market. ()
ROYAL MAIL WORKERS WIN PAY INCREASE OF 9 PCT OVER THREE
YEARS
Royal Mail staff will get a pay increase of more
than 9 percent over three years after the company and its union
announced what they said was a groundbreaking legal agreement on
industrial relations at the newly privatised company. ()
The Times
RYANAIR BOWS TO PASSENGERS ON BAGGAGE
Passengers habitually stung by Ryanair's hefty fees
for overweight bags were given relief yesterday as the Irish
airline halved its charges as part of an attempt to overhaul its
dismal reputation for customer service. ()
BRITONS FLICK SWITCH ON THE BIG SIX
The number of homes switching energy supplier to secure a
better deal hit a three-year high last month in the wake of the
inflation-busting rises in gas and electricity bills. ()
The Independent
HSBC RETAIL ARM SPIN-OFF TALK FAILS TO IMPRESS THE CITY
City insiders today played down talk that HSBC
could be planning to float off a slug of its UK High Street
business with a potential value of 20 billion pounds ($32.77
billion). ()