The Sunday Times

CO-OP WOES MOUNT

A consortium of lenders to Britain's troubled Co-operative Group is losing patience, as the process for the supermarkets-to-funerals group to reform its corporate structure now seems delayed or derailed, according to sources close to the situation. Separately, the Sunday Telegraph reported that Co-op warned that it could renege on its £363 million recapitalization payment. The Sunday Express said new institutional investors were being lined up to help fund the lender's latest rescue, since it was believed that some of its existing hedge fund investors had reservations about committing further capital.

UNIQLO PARENT FAST RETAILING IN TALKS W/ CATH KIDSTON

Japan's Fast Retailing, the parent of the Uniqlo clothing chain, is in talks with Cath Kidston about a possible takeover of the British firm that could be worth about £250 million. L Capital, the buyout group backed by LVMH, is also in talks.

HEINEKEN WEIGHING SALE OF BRITISH PUBS

Dutch brewer Heineken is considering plans to sell about 100 British pubs, though talks are at a very early stage.

CENTRICA LOOKING FOR NEW CEO

Energy company Centrica has hired headhunter Spencer Stuart to find a replacement for its chief executive Sam Laidlow, who will quit by the end of the year, sources said.

MORRISONS' CHAIRMAN FACES CALLS FROM SHAREHOLDERS TO QUIT

Two top 10 shareholders in Wm Morrison Supermarkets said they wanted to see its chairman replaced, though sources close to the UK grocer said Sir Ian Gibson had no intention of stepping down and had the support of many investors.

The Sunday Telegraph

TESCO INVESTORS IDENTIFY REPLACEMENTS FOR CEO CLARKE

Investors in Tesco are understood to have identified John Brownett, the former chief executive of Dixons , and Dave Lewis, head of Unilever's personal care business, as potential replacements for CEO Philip Clarke if the UK grocer continues to struggle.

LLOYDS AIMING FOR MAY FLOAT OF TSB

Lloyds Banking Group is aiming to launch the initial public offering of hundreds of branches, rebranded TSB, in the middle of May, with an expected listing on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the month, despite recent market tremors.

WONGA BOARD MEMBER MEYER MALKA STEPPED DOWN

Meyer "Micky" Malka has stepped down from the board of UK payday lender Wonga for "personal reasons".

DEUTSCHE BANK SETTLES £6 MLN CASE W/ BANKER ON PARMALAT FALL

Deutsche Bank has settled out of court a £6.6 million claim from a former banker caught up in the collapse of Italian dairy company Parmalat.

OWNER OF MARKETING FIRM ENGINE APPROACHED BY SUITORS

London-based marketing firm Engine, owned by private equity firm HIG Capital, has been approached by a number of interested parties looking to acquire the business.

Financial Times Weekend

LLOYDS INVESTORS THREATEN TO BOYCOTT OFFERINGS

Investors who bought Lloyds Banking Group shares from the government last month are threatening to boycott future offerings by the Treasury after they were burnt by a bungled regulatory announcement that sent shares lower.

FINANCIAL TIMES ONLINE

The Indian Super League soccer tournament launched by Rupert Murdoch's Star India television network and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries said on Sunday that eight winners had bid $200m to set up teams, including a range of local industrialists and Bollywood movie stars.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Partnerships in Care (PIC), Britain's largest independent provider of mental health care, has been put up for sale by its private equity owner Cinven.