The Sunday Telegraph
TESCO TO BOLSTER BOARDROOM
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is looking to add
additional retail experience to its board to address concerns
about its performance, highlighted by recent disappointing
results.
BSKYB OVERHAULS SET-TOP BOXES
BSkyB is preparing a major overhaul of its set-top
box technology to tackle the threat to its subscription business
from Internet-based television services from the likes of Amazon
, Apple and Google.
BETTING SHOPS FACE LOCAL VETOES
The government is to hand local councils the power to veto
the opening of betting shops in their towns, dealing a blow to
bookmakers including Ladbrokes and William Hill.
The Sunday Times
RBS STOKES PAY ROW WITH NEW 'BONUS' SCHEME
Royal Bank of Scotland is to hand its top executives
millions of pounds in no-strings-attached "allowances" in an
effort to sidestep new curbs on banker bonuses.
CITY UK BACKS BRITAIN IN EUROPE
City UK, the trade body for financial services, is to come
out strongly in favour of Britain staying in the European Union,
saying that leaving would present "very significant risks".
MORRISONS FACES 160 MLN STG KIDDICARE HIT
Grocer Morrisons is facing a 160 million pound ($267
million) hit from its botched takeover of Kiddicare, the
babycare retailer.
The Sunday Express
GOVERNMENT TO SELL 999 TELECOMS CONTRACT
The Home Office has put out to tender the 1.2 billion pound
($2 billion) contract to provide telecommunications to the 999
emergency services. Vodafone, O2, EE
, Motorola and incumbent Airwave are all
expected to bid.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
