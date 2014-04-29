April 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS WITH SIEMENS OVER SALE OF GAS TURBINE BUSINESS

Siemens is in talks to buy Rolls-Royce's gas turbine and compressor business for 900 million pounds ($1.52 billion), but the German firm looks set to miss out on Alstom's energy assets. (link.reuters.com/cet88v)

CO-OP DISMISSES BOARD MEMBER FOLLOWING LEAKS

The Co-operative Group has dismissed one of its board members following a series of leaks which led to the departure of former Chief Executive Euan Sutherland. (link.reuters.com/bet88v)

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE WILL TRIGGER MASS EXODUS OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Scottish households will see a double-digit decline in living standards if the country votes to become independent, as secession triggers a mass exodus of the financial services industry, according to a respected think-tank. (link.reuters.com/zys88v)

'UK SHOULD GET OUT OF THE EU,' SAYS FORMER FRENCH PM

Britain should leave Europe because it is killing the European Union dream, a former French Prime Minister has said. In a blistering attack, Michel Rocard, a grandee of the French Socialist Party who served as premier under Francois Mitterrand, identified Britain as the source of all the EU's problems.

CUBA ACCUSES UK OF BEING ANTI-CAPITALIST OVER PLAIN PACKAGING PLANS

Cuba has accused Britain of being anti-capitalist and threatening free trade with its plans introduce plain packaging on cigarettes and cigars. (link.reuters.com/kat88v)

The Guardian

BARCLAYS' MOST SENIOR BANKER IN U.S. TO LEAVE

Barclays most senior banker in the U.S. is to leave, triggering fears of an exodus of staff as the business prepares for another restructuring of its controversial investment banking arm. (link.reuters.com/wat88v)

VINCE CABLE REBUTS CLAIM GOVERNMENT MASSIVELY UNDERVALUED ROYAL MAIL

Vince Cable has continued to contest claims that the government significantly undervalued Royal Mail, costing taxpayers 750 million pounds on the day of the postal service was privatised in October. (link.reuters.com/zat88v)

ANGLO IRISH BANK PAIR AVOID PRISON DESPITE BEING FOUND GUILTY

Two former Anglo Irish Bank executives have been spared jaily despite being found guilty of handing out illegal loans from the financial institution at the heart of Ireland's economic collapse. (link.reuters.com/xat88v)

STING OF ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS REVEALED

Almost three in 10 people on zero-hours contracts are unable to work as many hours as they would like, according to a study, which shows that many of the UK's lowest paid people are gaining little benefit from the accelerating recovery. (link.reuters.com/vat88v)

The Times

PFIZER RAMPS UP PRESSURE AS ASTRA BID WINS SUPPORT

The head of Pfizer has jetted into London to begin a whistlestop tour of City institutions as the U.S. drugs company scrambles to drum up support for a hostile 58.7 billion pound takeover of AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/det88v)

LABOUR WANTS LAW CHANGE TO BLOCK HOSTILE TAKEOVERS

Britain's Labour party is examining changes to the law to give company boards greater powers to block hostile foreign takeovers. Chuka Umunna, the shadow business secretary, wants greater powers to "stop the rush" towards takeovers amid the unfolding attempt by Pfizer, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant, to snap up AstraZeneca. (link.reuters.com/qat88v)

