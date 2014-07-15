July 15 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
WILLIAM HAGUE STANDS DOWN AMID BLOODY CABINET PURGE
William Hague is standing down as British foreign secretary
it was announced last night as Prime Minister David Cameron
carried out a bloody cabinet purge. (thetim.es/1qb5yrk)
SHIRE FINALLY TEMPTED BY 1 BLN STG MEGA-MERGER WITH U.S.
RIVAL
The blockbuster merger between Shire and AbbVie
took a big step closer after the British drugs company
announced it is willing to recommend a sweetened 31.4 billion
pound ($53.43 billion) bid. (thetim.es/1qb5DLB)
BRITISH BANK SUES TYCOON FOR 35 MLN STG AMID FRAUD CLAIMS
Standard Chartered has launched a legal attack on
the Chinese tycoon at the centre of a "missing metals" fraud
scandal that has hit commodities trading at one of the world's
busiest ports. (thetim.es/U5nvZp)
The Guardian
CO-OP BANK CHAIRMAN JOINS ALLIED IRISH BANK
Veteran banker Richard Pym has been appointed chairman of
Allied Irish Bank, the lender that received a 21
billion euro ($28.65 billion) bailout from the Irish taxpayer.
(bit.ly/1npFEYN)
CHINA CHARGES GSK FOREIGN CONSULTANTS WITH ILLEGAL
INVESTIGATION
Chinese prosecutors have formally indicted a British-U.S.
couple on the charge of "illegally obtaining private information
on Chinese citizens", one year after they were detained in
connection with an increasingly murky bribery case against the
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. (bit.ly/1yj1qpA)
INTEREST RATE FEARS PUT BRAKES ON SALES
Shoppers put the brakes on spending last month amid concerns
over the potential for higher interest rates, a retail industry
report suggests. (bit.ly/1oW0OlE)
The Telegraph
CABLE BLOCKS 1 BLN STG SALE OF LAND REGISTRY IN WAKE OF
BOTCHED ROYAL MAIL DEAL
Britain's government has scrapped plans to privatise the
Land Registry after Vince Cable vetoed the deal in the wake of
Royal Mail's controversial flotation. (bit.ly/1wmVlp7)
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE COULD SEE STERLING FALL 10 PCT, SAYS
MORGAN STANLEY
Scottish independence could see the value of sterling drop
by up to 10 percent, leave the rest of the UK more exposed to
financial risks and delay a decision on increasing interest
rates beyond the general election. (bit.ly/1qaOoKy)
KIDDICARE SOLD FOR 2 MLN STG TO ENDLESS PRIVATE EQUITY
Supermarket group Morrisons has sold its
childrenswear business, Kiddicare, for 2 million pounds to
private equity firm Endless after a brief, but disastrous
ownership. Morrisons bought Kiddicare for 70 million pounds in
2011 but suffered a 163 million pound write down on its
investment. (bit.ly/WdgYh6)
Sky News
CITY WATCHDOG TO UNVEIL PAYDAY LOAN CAP
Britain's financial regulator will unveil plans on Tuesday
for a lower-than-expected cap on the cost of payday loans in a
move that will create one of the world's most stringent
regulatory regimes for the fast-credit industry. (bit.ly/1mbuaYI)
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND URGED TO RESOLVE JOBS 'CRISIS' BEFORE
RAISING RATES BY TUC
The Trades Union Congress will today seek to send a shot
across the bows of hawks on the Bank of England's Monetary
Policy Committee by warning that unemployment is still too high
to contemplate a rise in interest rates. (ind.pn/1knB4ud)
