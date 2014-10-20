Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
SIGNALS OF DECLINE MOUNT FOR RAIL ROUTE
The TransPennine Express is a microcosm of the British railway
industry, at once enjoying unprecedented growth but with old,
overcrowded trains that create a bar to economic progress. It is
the railway that lives up to only half its name. Its core route
is transporting people across the Pennines between Leeds and
Manchester, but it does so at non-express average speeds of
40mph. (thetim.es/11ZcHk6)
CGI EXPANSION GIVES WALES HIGH-TECH JOBS BOOST
The burgeoning Welsh high-tech sector is set for a major boost
after CGI Group Inc, the Canadian company that bought
Logica, announced plans to create 620 skilled jobs in south
Wales. CGI, which is the largest tech employer in the region
with 900 employees, has announced plans to create hundreds of
positions over the next five years after receiving a 3.2 million
pound grant from the Welsh Government. (thetim.es/1zijBQd)
The Guardian
BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN QUESTIONS IMPACT OF LARGE BANK FINES ON PUBLIC
CONFIDENCE
David Walker, appointed chairman of Barclays Plc in the
wake of the Libor-rigging scandal in 2012 said on Monday that
big fines on banks were making it harder for the industry to win
back public trust. He also suggested fines were being levied for
activities that in the past might have been regarded as
acceptable, though he acknowledged past conduct issues needed to
be dealt with. (bit.ly/1yc58Rw)
FORMER JJB SPORTS CHIEF FAILS TO GIVE EVIDENCE AT 1 MLN STG
FRAUD TRIAL
Christopher Ronnie, former chief executive of JJB Sports
Plc, accused of a 1 million pounds ($1.62 million) fraud
has chosen not to give evidence in his defence at his trial.
Ronnie was warned by the judge that jurors may "draw such
inferences as appear proper" by his failure to take to the
witness box. Ronnie is accused of receiving three payments from
two sporting goods companies and failing to declare them to
JJB's board of directors. Southwark crown court heard he used
some of the cash to buy property in Florida. It had been
anticipated that he would give evidence in his defence, but his
barrister, Jim Sturman QC, told the jury on Monday: "We are
calling no evidence at all for Ronnie." (bit.ly/1wko2Ey)
The Telegraph
PUBLIC VOTE ON EU MEMBERSHIP WOULD 'RESOLVE UNCERTAINTY' FOR
BUSINESS, SAY CONSERVATIVES
A referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union would
end companies' concerns over the country's increasingly
fractious relations with Brussels, according to Matthew Hancock,
Business Minister. Speaking at a CBI event on Monday about
Britain's industrial strategy, Hancock denied that the
Conservatives' pledge to put the decision on EU membership to
voters would create problems for companies. (bit.ly/1rZggvj)
EUROZONE STARTS QE-LITE AS CURRENCY BLOC FACES FRESH CRISIS
The European Central Bank (ECB) has begun purchases of some
French assets, in an attempt to revive a flagging eurozone.
Monday's purchases marked the start of the covered bond purchase
programme (CBPP3), and is one of three new tools intended to
stimulate the euro area economy. By buying covered bonds - bonds
backed by underlying loans - the ECB intends to expand its
balance sheet, and boost demand in the region. (bit.ly/1r1mQlQ)
Sky News
ROYAL MAIL AND AMAZON CREATE 32,000 XMAS JOBS
More than 30,000 temporary jobs are to be created for the
Christmas postal rush, it has been announced. Royal Mail Plc
said it would take on 19,000 additional workers and
online retailer Amazon Inc wanted 13,000 staff.
Privatised last October, Royal Mail said the jobs will start in
the middle of November and end in January, with the peak
staffing period in December. The roles will be in support of the
company's 124,000 full-time sorting and delivery personnel. (bit.ly/1t68lmz)
The Independent
GREENE KING RAISES GLASS TO SPIRIT MERGER DEAL
Greene King and Spirit Pub Company Plc have
agreed a 723 million pound takeover to create a pub company with
the highest sales in Britain. Together the two will own just
over 3000 pubs nationwide, which places them behind rivals
Enterprise with 5500 and Punch with 4000. (ind.pn/1ybbekU)
GOOGLE COMMITS EXTRA $25M TO EUROPE'S TECH START UPS
Google Inc has committed a further $25 million to
invest in Europe's tech start ups, with the head of the search
giant's venture capital arm revealing the company could be on
the verge of investing in a London start-up. Bill Maris, who
founded Google Ventures in 2009, revealed that the size of
Google Ventures Europe's inaugural fund has been raised from
$100 million to $125 million. The European arm was announced in
July and is based in Clerkenwell. (ind.pn/1zilSL8)
SHIRE CFO LEAVES FOR SEVERN TRENT AFTER ABBVIE BUYOUT FALLS
THROUGH
FTSE 100 pharmaceuticals giant Shire Plc has had its
finance director poached by water firm Severn Trent Plc,
days after the collapse of its $55 billion by US rival AbbVie
Inc. (ind.pn/1sHVVhU)
BALFOUR BEATTY WANTS 'EXTRA 50 MILLION STG' TO FINISH WEST HAM
STADIUM CONVERSION
Taxpayers could have to find tens of millions more to fund the
conversion of the Olympic Stadium into West Ham United 's home
as building firm Balfour Beatty Plc presses for more
cash. Balfour Beatty - hit by a string of calamitous profit
warnings and without a chief executive - won the deal to convert
the stadium with a bid of 154 million pounds. But according to
the industry website Construction Enquirer, Balfour has been
pushing for around 200 million pounds to complete the deal due
to the technical complexity of the contract in a series of
meetings with the client. Sources told the Enquirer that builder
Balfour Beatty is pushing for up to 50 million pounds more to
complete the job. (ind.pn/1uuap37)
(1 US dollar = 0.6185 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)