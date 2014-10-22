Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times RATES HELD DUE TO FEARS OVER GLOBAL ECONOMY The downturn in Europe is posing a risk to Britain's economic recovery, which appears already to have begun to slow, the Bank of England has warned. The minutes to this month's rate setting meeting said there were signs in the UK "of a slight loss in momentum" and that "the pace of growth was beginning to ease". Pessimism about the global economic outlook was blamed, drawing particular attention to the Eurozone. (thetim.es/12dB3GR)

EE SPEEDS AHEAD AS EUROPE'S LARGEST 4G NETWORK

EE has laid claim to the title of Europe's largest 4G network after the launch of the iPhone 6 pushed its customer base for the faster network well beyond the 5 million mark. (thetim.es/1CXjW7e) HOMEBASE TO CLOSE A QUARTER OF ITS STORES Roughly a quarter of Homebase Group Ltd stores are to close by 2018, leading to job losses, as the DIY chain undergoes a three-year turnaround plan. Home Retail Group Plc, which owns Homebase and Argos, said that after conducting a review of the DIY chain, it had found "several challenges", including inconsistent standards across its stores, as well as larges stores with low sales. (thetim.es/1t5t0pW)

The Guardian GLAXOSMITHKLINE TO FLOAT MINORITY STAKE OF HIV TREATMENT COMPANY The British drugs group GlaxoSmithKline Plc is planning to create a new 15 billion pound ($24.07 billion) FTSE 100 company by spinning out a subsidiary focused on treating HIV. The pharmaceuticals group is looking to float a minority stake of ViiV Healthcare, a division in which it owns a near-80 percent stake and which raked in pre-tax profits of 880 millio pound last year. US rival Pfizer Inc and Japanese drugs group Shionogi & Co Ltd hold the rest of the shares. (bit.ly/10oOK5h)

The Telegraph LLOYDS TO CUT AROUND 9,000 JOBS Lloyds Banking Group Plc plans to cut around 9,000 jobs, roughly a tenth of its entire workforce, over the next three years as the taxpayer-backed bank's staff are replaced by digital technology. (bit.ly/ZHg4KC)

EE CHIEF POURS COLD WATER ON RENEWED TALK OF 10 BLN STG SELL-OFF Olaf Swantee, chief executive of EE, has said there is "no rush" to sell off Britain's biggest mobile operator after it emerged its owners, the French and German telecoms giants Orange and Deutsche Telekom, had reopened talks on the future of the business. (bit.ly/1s9xQgd)

BRITISH COMPETITION WATCHDOG BLASTS BANKS OVER SME LOANS The British competition watchdog has criticised a group of banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, over its small and medium-sized businesses lending practices. The Competition and Markets Authority said HSBC and the Northern Irish bank, First Trust, had breached an undertaking not to force businesses to open a current account with them when they offered them a loan. (ind.pn/ZHhAMU)

