LONDON Nov 16 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Sunday Telegraph

WAITROSE BOSS SAYS SOME FOOD RETAILERS MAY CLOSE

Supermarkets in Britain could start to close as the industry copes with an unprecedented slide in sales and profits, according to Mark Price, managing director of Waitrose. Price said it was "incredibly hard to call" whether all of Britain's food retailers would survive.

FACEBOOK PLANS FREE AFRICA INTERNET WITH AVANTI

Facebook is in advanced talks with satellite operator Avanti Communications over a project to provide free Internet access across swathes of Africa.

BT RULES OUT SALE OF IT OUTSOURCING ARM

BT Group has ruled out a spin-off or sale of its Global Services outsourcing arm in the face of pressure from several major shareholders to offload the business.

Sunday Times

QUINDELL SEEKS HEDGE FUND CASH INJECTION

Insurance services group Quindell has opened talks with hedge funds about a potential cash injection. The company is believed to have met at least two hedge funds in recent weeks. Quindell said it regularly held talks with financial institutions but insisted it had no need for additional cash.

FARROW & BALL IN TALKS TO BE BOUGHT BY ARES

Paint maker Farrow & Ball is in talks to be bought by Ares Management, the owner of upmarket U.S. department store Neiman Marcus, in a deal worth up to 300 million pounds ($470 million).

ISRAELI BILLIONAIRE WEIGHS CAMDEN MARKET FLOAT

Israeli gambling and technology billionaire Teddy Sagi is considering plans to float Camden Market, the north London tourist spot. Sagi has spent an estimated 500 million pounds buying up separate parts of the market.

Mail on Sunday

RBS FACES NEW PAY ROW AFTER FOREX SCANDAL

Royal Bank of Scotland faces a political row over a plan to give former chief executive Stephen Hester millions of pounds in share awards, despite its 400 million pounds fine for collusion in the foreign exchange market.

(1 US dollar = 0.6383 British pound) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)