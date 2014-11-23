LONDON Nov 23 British newspapers reported the
The Sunday Times
COCA-COLA LASHES FIFA OVER WORLD CUP CORRUPTION
Cola-Cola has become the first big World Cup sponsor to
attack Fifa over the "disappointing" handling of its botched
corruption investigation. The soft drinks brand's financial
backing is worth more than 300 million pounds ($470 million) to
world soccer's embattled governing body.
BANKS TO FLOAT AS OWNER QUITS THE UK
Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks are advancing towards a stock
market listing as their Australian owner prepares to exit
Britain. National Australia Bank is reported to have
appointed Morgan Stanley to lead the float, which could
value the mortgage lenders at more than 2 billion pounds.
BREAK-UP LOOMS FOR FOUR SEASONS CARE HOME EMPIRE
Britain's biggest care homes operator Four Seasons Health Care
is to be broken up, bringing down the curtain on an acquisition
spree that left it struggling under a mountain of debt. The
company, which was bought by Terra Firma for 825 million
pounds two years ago, looks after 20,000 patients in its 450
care homes and 60 hospitals.
BETFAIR FOUNDER TO TAKE SEAT AT CHALLENGER BANK
The founder of Britain's biggest independent bookmaker is to
become the chairman of a fast-growing challenger bank. Fred
Done, who started the BetFair chain with his brother
in 1967, is taking the helm at CardOne Banking.
POUNDLAND PAYS OUT AS SUPERMARKETS CUT BACK
Poundland is set to pay a dividend for the first time,
illustrating the rise of discount retailers while the likes of
Tesco and Sainsbury's have cut returns to
shareholders.
The Sunday Telegraph
TELECOMS GIANTS ROUND ON BT OVER BUSINESS BROADBAND
A row has broken out between telecoms giants, with more than a
dozen companies banding together to criticise BT's
dominant position in the business broadband market and accuse
the regulator of failing to tackle competition issues. The
coalition of providers to launch their attack this week includes
EE , Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin
Media and Vodafone.
ARTISAN BAKERY DELAYS FLOTATION PLANS
Gail's Artisan Bakery, the London-based chain of upmarket cake
and pastry shops, has put off plans for a stock market listing
until the new year.
M&S SUPPLIER TO QUIT FROZEN FOODS
Kerry Foods, the maker of ready meals for supermarkets including
Marks & Spencer, is looking to sell its frozen foods
business to focus on its more profitable ingredients division.
BREWER TAKING ON RIVAL WITH BRAZIL DEAL
Brewing giant SABMiller is preparing to go head to head
with Anheuser-Busch InBev in Brazil, the world's
second-biggest beer market, after agreeing a deal with a local
brewer.
BID SPOTLIGHT FALLS ON ASTRA AND S&N
Two of Britain's biggest healthcare companies, AstraZeneca
and Smith & Nephew, will be pushed into the
spotlight again this week with the expiry of bidding
restrictions on their former suitors.
After a six-month cooling-off period, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
will be able to approach AstraZeneca again, while
American orthopaedic company Stryker will also be
allowed to return for Smith & Nephew.
Sunday Express
EAST COAST RAIL PRIVATISATION IMMINENT
The Department for Transport is set to announce the
privatisation of the East Coast Mainline this week, with a joint
bid from Eurostar and Keolis understood to be the frontrunner.
