LONDON Nov 30 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

JOHN LAING PLOTS BREAK-UP OF BALFOUR BEATTY

John Laing Infrastructure Fund is weighing a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) bid for Balfour Beatty's investment arm, a move that could trigger the break-up of Britain's biggest construction company, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

SOFTWARE GIANT SOPHOS SETS SIGHTS ON 1 BLN STG LONDON FLOAT

Computer security developer Sophos is planning a London listing next year that could value the business at 1 billion pounds, City sources said. The firm is on the verge of appointing an independent adviser to oversee the listing.

QATARIS MAY DROP WHARF BID

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Canadian investor Brookfield Property Partners may this week abandon a multibillion-pound bid to take control of Canary Wharf, according to City sources, after majority owner Songbird Estates said the district's value had risen almost 20 percent in just five months. The Sunday Telegraph

VODAFONE IN TALKS FOR TESCO'S LOSS-MAKING PAY-TV SERVICE

Vodafone is poised to take over Tesco's loss-making on-demand entertainment service Blinkbox to accelerate its move into pay-TV, a source close to the talks said. Blinkbox has been on the block for two months, and other parties are said to have withdrawn from the bidding.

ASTRAZENECA CEO: INVERSION DEALS ARE NOT DEAD

Tax inversion deals are still possible, although they have become more complicated to structure, said AztraZeneca's chief executive, who fought off a takeover attempt by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer in May. Pascal Soriot added that the firm would consider a large acquisition, but only if the target was feasible and "strategically aligned".

