LONDON Jan 4 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday.
Sunday Times
BAIN CAPITAL PREPARES RENEWED BID FOR TI AUTOMOTIVE
U.S. private equity house Bain Capital is preparing a third
takeover plan for car parts maker TI Automotive, City sources
told the paper. The renewed bid could value TI at around 1.2
billion pounds.
MOD MAY CUT FRIGATE ORDER WITH BAE SYSTEMS AS COSTS SOAR
Britain's Ministry of Defence may cut its order for Type 26
frigates with BAE Systems to eight from 13 due to
soaring costs, industry sources told the paper.
ABP STAKE SALE ATTRACTS AT LEAST THREE BIDS
The sale of Goldman Sachs' and Prudential's
33.3 percent stake in Associated British Ports (ABP) has
attracted at least three indicative bids from international
suitors. City sources told the paper that Canada's OPTrust was
leading a bid with other funds, while Canada Pension Plan has
submitted a rival offer as well as a group including 3i
Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and
Kuwait's Wren House Infrastructure.
SCOPE FOR 400 POUNDLAND STORES IN SPAIN - CEO
Poundland Chief Executive Jim McCarthy told the
Sunday Times he believes there is scope for 400 of Poundland's
Dealz stores to open in Spain after the successful launch of its
first five shops in the country.
Sunday Telegraph
THREE SUPERMARKETS TO REVEAL POOR CHRISTMAS SALES THIS WEEK
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer
are expected to report sluggish Christmas sales this
week, with supermarkets suffering from weak food sales and M&S
struggling to turn around its clothing business.
