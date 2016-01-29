The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

To previous warnings in recent months about the effects of lost rail franchises and the vagaries of the US school year, FirstGroup has added the British weather, terrorism in Paris and a shortage of American bus drivers.(thetim.es/1P0PHTn)

TalkTalk is preparing for the launch of a mobile phone network after hiring the head of a Dutch telecoms start-up. (thetim.es/1PDXjdL)

The Guardian

Google's 2,300 staff in the UK earned an average wage of £160,000 each last year, despite the group's insistence that its British operation is a modest outpost of the company's global empire. (bit.ly/1QvRWR3)

City regulators are to investigate the role of HBOS's senior management in the near-collapse of the bank during the financial crisis more than seven years ago. (bit.ly/1Vu2IZn)

The Telegraph

TSB's profits dived in 2015 as it offered customers attractive deals to switch banks in its campaign to grow into a serious challenger to the biggest lenders in the country. (bit.ly/1SeHqkW)

Darrell Read, an ex-ICAP broker accused of helping the convicted trader Tom Hayes rig Libor, has been found not guilty by a London jury, a day after the panel acquitted five other men in a major setback to the Serious Fraud Office. (bit.ly/1ZXqjmC)

Sky News

The private equity group which owns Dr Martens is turning its attention to another fashion brand with an offer to buy a stake in Reiss, the high street retailer. (bit.ly/1WQhgE7)

The Chancellor has delayed the sale of a final chunk of Lloyds shares this spring, blaming the move on "market turbulence". (bit.ly/23wQTrb)

The Independent

Apple is recalling some of its wall plug chargers, after rare cases when the chargers break and can cause electric shock. (ind.pn/1ZXr2nH)

A company behind ground-breaking image recognition software dubbed "the Shazam for clothes" has signed up John Lewis as its first big British high-street customer. (ind.pn/1SlFMfy)

