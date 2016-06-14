The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
Mounting fears that Britain will vote to leave the European
Union this month have sent the cost of insurance against a
collapse in the pound to an eight-year high. (bit.ly/1VW1N7q)
Andy Clarke, chief executive of Asda, has been ousted from
his role managing one of Britain's "Big Four" grocers after a
steep fall in sales and market share. He will be replaced by the
head of Walmart's Chinese business, Sean Clarke. (bit.ly/1VW2ei5)
The Guardian
Hermes Investment Management is spearheading an effort to
break with the City's notorious short-termism and push fund
managers to focus on the social, environmental and economic
consequences of investment decisions. (bit.ly/1VW1kSB)
FIFA has welcomed the decision by its financial auditor KPMG
to resign. The break in a decade-long relationship was announced
Monday, months after KPMG said it would review its work with
football's scandal-hit world governing body. (bit.ly/1VW0xkO)
The Telegraph
Barclays is the British bank most exposed to the
referendum on the UK's membership of the EU, as its
international operations will be hit the most by Brexit
according to analysts. (bit.ly/1VW0LbI)
Schneider Electric has resuscitated tie-up talks
with software company Aveva, six months after abandoning
plans for a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) merger. (bit.ly/1VW2MV4)
Sky News
Goldman Sachs has rejected a demand from members of
Parliament to probe into the collapse of BHS, that would drag
its executives deeper into their inquiry. (bit.ly/1VW0Z2j)
Two directors of the vehicle which owned BHS until it
plunged into administration in April discussed the payment of a
250,000 pounds ($355,150) bonus despite the retailer's ongoing
cash flow problems. (bit.ly/1VW2Kwv)
The Independent
Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, has
written to administrators to confirm that he is still interested
in buying parts of collapsed retail chain BHS. (ind.pn/1VW1jye)
Libya's sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with
Goldman Sachs in London's High Court over claims that the
U.S. investment bank exploited the fund by encouraging it to
make risky and ultimately worthless investments. (ind.pn/1VW2625)
($1 = 0.7039 pounds)
