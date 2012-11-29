LONDON Nov 29 British Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg said on Thursday he backed new legislation to
regulate the press, contradicting Prime Minister David Cameron
and raising the spectre of a split in the coalition government.
"On the basic model of a new self-regulatory body,
established with a change to the law in principle, I believe
this can be done in a proportionate and workable way," Clegg
told parliament.
"Changing the law is the only way to give us all the
assurance that the new regulator isn't just independent for a
few months or years, but is independent for good," he added.