LONDON Oct 14 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday.
The Sunday Times
VIRGIN MONEY POUNCES ON 316 RBS BRANCHES
Virgin Money is poised to buy a network of 316 Royal Bank of
Scotland branches after the collapse of their sale to
Spain's Santander.
FRENCH TO SWOOP ON BRITISH NUCLEAR FUEL
French nuclear reactor developer Areva is
planning a multi-billion pound acquisition of Britain's
state-backed nuclear fuel producer Urenco.
BUYERS FLY IN FOR STANSTED
BAA Group's sale of London's Stansted airport has
attracted buyers including Manchester Airports Group; Cheung
Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI), the investment
vehicle of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, Australian bank
Macquarie and investment fund RREEF.
Financial Times
DOUBTS RAISED OVER BAKRIES' PROPOSAL TO SELL STAKE IN BUMI
The proposal by the Bakries to sell their stake in miner
Bumi has been put in doubt after the miner said it
would require 75 percent shareholder approval.
Sunday Telegraph
PRUDENTIAL DROPS PLANS TO MOVE HQ FROM LONDON
Insurer Prudential looks set to keep its
headquarters in London after signals that the European Union
legislation on capital requirements, Solvency II, could be
delayed until 2016.
BP MAY FACE SHAREHOLDERS OVER TNK-BP DEAL
BP could be forced to hold its first extraordinary
general meeting in more than a decade to gain approval for
selling out of its joint venture TNK-BP.
BUMI CONSIDERS BAKRIES OFFER TO SPLIT COMPANY
The board of miner Bumi has appointed boutique investment
bank Rothschild to draw up a fairness report on
Indonesian family Bakrie's 750 million pound ($1.2 billion)
offer to split up the company. Bumi was co-founded by Nat
Rothschild, part of that banking dynasty.
RENTOKIL PLANS CITY LINK EXIT
British cleaning-to-pest control firm Rentokil Initial
has drawn up plans to either close or spin off City
Link, its underperforming parcel delivery service.
Mail on Sunday
RBS TO SEEK NEW EU DEADLINE FOR BRANCHES SELL-OFF
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to ask the
European Union to extend the 2013 deadline for it to sell 316
branches after its deal with Santander collapsed last week.
The Independent on Sunday
NEW WATCHDOG TO PREVENT FIRMS FROM MAKING EXCESSIVE PROFITS
Incoming financial services regulator, the Financial Conduct
Authority, will punish insurers and banks that make "excessive"
profits, a report due out this week will say.