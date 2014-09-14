LONDON, Sept 14 British newspapers reported the
THE SUNDAY TIMES
YES VOTE TO SPARK PENSION CRISIS AT RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland could face a giant funding
gap of up to 5.6 billion pounds ($9.11 billion) in its pension
scheme if the country votes to become an independent nation this
week.
Many of Britain's biggest companies, including BP and
Lloyds Banking Group, would also be affected, with a
black hole of about 100 billion pounds opening up in the UK's
corporate retirement plans, according to analysis by the
investment bank Credit Suisse.
The funding gap could emerge because pension schemes with
members in both Scotland and the rest of the UK could be deemed
"cross border" after a "yes" vote. Under EU rules, these schemes
must be "fully funded" at all times.
PHONES 4U JOBS AT RISK AS CREDITORS CLOSE IN
The future of more than 6,000 Phones 4u workers has been
thrown into doubt after the heavily indebted high street chain
prepared for talks with its creditors.
The mobile phone seller has hired advisers to restructure
its colossal debts. The process could see its private equity
owner handing control of Phones 4u to its bondholders.
250 MLN STG PAINT SALE, FARROW AND BALL BRUSHES UP FOR FLOAT
Farrow & Ball could add a splash of colour to the stock
market after its private equity owner put the company on the
block.
Farrow & Ball is owned by European Capital, which paid 100
million pounds eight years ago. Sources said the company could
now be valued at about 250 million pounds.
MICK THE MINER BUILDS UP WAR CHEST
Mick Davis, the former boss of Xstrata, has strengthened his
fundraising team as he seeks to top up a $4 billion war chest
amassed to launch a mining giant.
PHONE RECYCLER DIALS UP LISTING
A company that recycles old mobile phones is eyeing a 70
million pound stock market float following a fresh round of fund
raising from investors. Redeem, based in Falkirk, could list on
AIM next year.
SPURS RAIDERS STRIKE FIRST DEAL IN CAPITAL
The club of American businessmen pursuing Tottenham Hotspur
has made an early strike on north London, agreeing a deal to
fund a 400 million pound development in Islington.
JP MORGAN GIVES UP ON NEW HQ IN CANARY WHARF
JP Morgan is set to scale back its ambitions in
London by selling a site in Canary Wharf once earmarked for a
new 1.5 billion headquarters.
BONUSES SPARK REVOLT AT DIAGEO
Diageo, the Smirnoff-to-Guinness drinks group, faces
an investor rebellion over boardroom pay at its annual meeting
this week.
SHIP COMES IN FOR GOLDMAN AND PRU
Two of the shareholders in Britain's biggest ports operator
have put a third of the business up for sale.
The auction by Goldman Sachs and the Prudential is expected
to put a value of more than 4 billion pounds on Associated
British Ports, which owns and runs 21 sites across Britain
including the Humber ports and Southampton.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
CITY ISSUES FINAL PLEA TO SCOTS
Britain's most senior business leaders have warned of
serious economic consequences if the Scottish people vote for
independence.
In a survey of FTSE 100 chairman carried out exclusively for
The Sunday Telegraph with days to go before the referendum,
nearly 80 percent said a Yes vote would have a significant
negative economic effect on the UK.
TECH GIANT: GOVERNMENT I.T. SYSTEMS FACE TURMOIL
Britain's tax and benefit infrastructure would face a
massive upheaval if Scotland votes for independence, one of the
world's largest tech firms has warned.
Hewlett-Packard, the American information technology
giant which runs many of the UK government's most valuable
outsourcing contracts, is drawing up contingency plans for the
split that a Yes vote would require.
BID TO PRIVATISE CHANNEL 4 BLOCKED BY MINISTERS
Proposals to privatise Channel 4 were drawn up by the
government earlier this year but the idea was blocked by Vince
Cable and the Liberal Democrats.
SUITOR FOR A SUITOR, HI-TECH FIRM ON THE BLOCK
A British manufacturer of hi-tech defence equipment
including suits which protect fighter pilots from the effects of
extreme gravitational pull, is exploring a sale.
Survitec, which also makes safety and survival equipment,
has been put on the block by its private equity backers.
US BACKERS PLAN TO OFFLOAD PHASE EIGHT FOR 300 MLN STG
Towerbrook, the owner of Phase Eight, is pressing ahead with
a sale of the women's fashion retailer that is expected to fetch
300 million pounds.
BURTON'S IN BID TO UNITE UK BISCUIT GIANT
The owner of Jammy Dodgers is attempting an ambitious merger
with the company behind McVities digestives and Jaffa Cakes, in
a move that would create a new British snack group.
Burton's Biscuits is to take part in an international bid
battle for United Biscuits, its bigger rival, after it was put
up for sale by its private equity owners.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
BANKS GET FAST TRACK OUT IF SCOTLAND GOES IT ALONE
The Treasury is poised to bring in rules to allow banks and
insurers to fast-track moves south of the border if Scotland
votes for independence.
($1 = 0.6147 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)