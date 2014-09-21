LONDON, Sept 21 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
SCOTLAND "NO" VOTE TO FREE NEW WAVE OF FLOTATIONS
A number of companies are expected to list on the stock
market in London in the next couple of weeks after Scotland
voted against independence.
Companies including shoemaker Jimmy Choo, roadside
assistance giant RAC, housebuilder Miller and challenger bank
Aldemore could all announce their listing intentions this week.
VULTURE FUND COULD BAIL OUT MONARCH AIRLINE
Investment fund Greybull has emerged as the surprise likely
saviour of British holidays airline operator Monarch Group,
which faces a cash crisis.
Greybull is seen as the front-runner to clinch a deal with
Monarch's owner, the Mantegazza family, which could avoid
thousands of job losses. Among other bidders is American hedge
fund Elliott.
Monarch has a pension deficit of at least 150 million
pounds($244 million) and talks with pilots on new terms and
conditions are at a sensitive stage.
TEENAGER VYING FOR TOP JOB AT NISA RETAIL EMPIRE
An 18-year-old is aiming to get the top job at Nisa Retail,
the member-owned convenience store with 1.6 billion pounds in
sales.
Harris Aslam, already a non-executive director on the board
of the company, has launched a campaign to become chief
executive of Nisa after current chief executive Neil Turton
announced last month his intention to depart to join a start-up.
FERROVIAL, MACQUARIE SET TO BUY THREE BRITISH AIRPORTS
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has teamed
up with Australian infrastructure giant Macquarie to buy
Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports from Heathrow Airport
Holdings (HAH), in a deal worth about £1 billion.
The long-awaited sale has been delayed by Heathrow's complex
shareholding structure but is expected to be announced within
weeks. Ferrovial, which owns a quarter of HAH, saw its bid
delayed because other shareholders were keen on a competitive
auction.
ARMS FAIR ORGANISER CLARION FOR SALE
Clarion Events, a London company that organises a series of
events, including gambling, transport and arms fairs, has been
put up for sale for about 200 million pounds.
City sources said Britain's two listed events organisers UBM
and Informa are unlikely to bid for Clarion because of its
indirect involvements with the arms business.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
INDUSTRY LOBBY SAYS SCOTLAND POLL HURT UK COMPANIES
Mike Rake, president of Britain's biggest lobby, the
Confederation of British Industry, said the Scottish referendum
process has damaged UK-listed companies.
The two-year referendum debate that culminated in a No vote
on Scotland's independence, has delayed investment and damaged
the image of British businesses abroad, Rake said, adding now it
is time to prove that the whole country is open for business.
LABOUR TO COMMIT TO BUSINESS RATE CUT
Britain's opposition Labour party will commit this week to a
one percent cut in business rates worth more than 1 billion
pounds if it wins the 2015 election.
The announcement is expected to be made at its party
conference in Manchester this week as pressure grows on
political parties to reform the controversial tax.
ASOS FACES LABELS REVOLT OVER DISCOUNTS
Online fashion retailer Asos faces growing concerns from
some of its bigger suppliers, which include some of Britain's
leading clothing brands, over the discounts it offers on their
items.
Asos relies heavily on selling clothing from fashion brands
such as New Look, Karen Millen and Reiss, as well as some
own-brand lines.
However the Sunday Telegraph understands that some of its
suppliers are frustrated with the discounts Asos has offered on
their products, especially in the run-up to Christmas last year,
and have threatened to pull out.
CENTER PARCS IN TALKS TO CREATE HOLIDAY PARK IN IRELAND
Private equity-owned holiday company Center Parcs, has
started talks with tourism authorities in Ireland to build one
of its holiday parks there, as anticipation builds over a
listing of about 2 billion pounds or more next year.
AIRBNB TO OFFER CITY TOURS
Online room rental service Airbnb, is preparing to branch
out into new areas of travel including allowing locals to sell
tours and other experiences in their city, as it hopes to take a
larger share of travellers' spending.
RBS' US BRANCH BOSSES TO RECEIVE $9 MILLION
Bosses at Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. arm will receive a
combined payout worth $9 million when the taxpayer-owned bank
begins to sell off the unit this week.
RBS is expected to list Citizens financial Group later this
week at a valuation of up to $4 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.6141 British pound)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)