LONDON, Sept 28 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
BANKS' 14 BILLION POUNDS PENANCE FOR CREDIT CRISIS SINS
The three British banks accused of rigging the foreign
exchange market - Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
and HSBC - are facing a total of about 14
billion pounds ($23 billion) in fines to settle a welter of
investigations into their conduct in the run-up to the financial
crisis, analysts at Bank of America said.
BRANSON'S BIG PAYDAY AS VIRGIN MONEY LISTS
Richard Branson will be hoping to realise a paper profit of
several hundred million pounds with the 2 billion pound stock
market float of Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L. He is expected to
unveil plans this week to take the bank and financial services
company private.
HIKMA BIDS $1 BILLION FOR AMERICAN DRUGMAKER
The London-listed drugs maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals
is working on plans to buy American rival CorePharma for up to
$1 billion.
GREENE KING TO RAISE SPIRIT BID
Greene King is weighing up an improved 700 million
pound offer for rival Spirit.
OSMOND REDISCOVERS TASTE FOR RESTAURANTS WITH STRADA FEAST
Hugh Osmond will make a return to the restaurant industry
this week - 13 years after leaving Pizza Express - with the 37
million pound purchase of the Italian dining chain Strada.
SPRUCED UP ANGLIAN POISED FOR 150 MILLION MARKET RETURN
Anglian Home Improvements has opened the window to a stock
market comeback, with its owners hiring investment bankers to
plot a 150 million pound listing.
ELECTRA CHAIRMAN SLAMS ACTIVIST
The chairman of Electra, the listed private equity
firm, has delivered a withering assessment of plans by an
activist investor to add 1 billion pound of value to the
business.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
IAG CLEARS FLIGHT PATH FOR FIRST DIVIDEND
International Consolidated Airlines Group is
clearing a flight path towards paying its first dividend since
its creation in 2011 through the merger of British Airways and
Spain's Iberia. Analysts believe shareholders will receive their
first payment at the end of its 2015 financial year.
AVIVA HEAD SLAMS CAR INSURANCE REVIEW
The head of insurer Aviva slammed the government's
competition watchdog's attempt to reform the motor insurance
market. Wilson said the CMA's investigation "had a flat tyre
before it hit the road".
EU LIFTS PAYOUT BAR ON NORTHERN ROCK
The government should soon start to receive dividends from
the nationalised lenders Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley
after an EU ruling paved the way for "dividend-blocking"
bondholders to be bought out.
(1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound)
