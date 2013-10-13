Oct 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times For Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The chief executive of Lloyds Bank has warned that the government's "Help to Buy" mortgage scheme will risk creating a dangerous bubble in property prices unless steps are taken to boost the supply of new housing and free up planning restrictions.

Senate leaders in the U.S were in talks on Sunday attempting to resolve the stalemate over the debt ceiling even the country risks a global recession if it runs out of money to pay its bills. British visa requirements for Chinese businessmen and tourists will be relaxed as the chancellor, George Osborne, begins a five-day tour for drumming-up Chinese investment in UK.

Banks and financial institutions are more exposed to domestic sovereign funds since the eurozone crisis, raising concerns.

New rules requiring banks to split lower-risk deposit taken from higher-risk investment and trading activities may force them to inject millions more into their pensions funds.

Merck of Germany is planning to raise funds from external investors to boost its prospects of developing new products.

The Gulf states are producing record levels of oil, even as U.S. shale oil production was expected to surpass them and diminish Gulf oil's importance. Finance directors at more than half of the UK's biggest companies say they do not have enough information to stave off cyber attacks effectively.