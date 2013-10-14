Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK OPENS DOORS TO CHINESE BANKS WITH SPECIAL TERMS FOR
LENDERS
OBAMA TO MEET LAWMAKERS AS DEBT DEADLINE LOOMS
TESCO SHAREHOLDERS QUESTION MANAGEMENT'S GRIP AFTER PROFITS
FALL
TWITTER AIMS TO SELL ADS ON OTHERS' SITES
BLACKBERRY AD CAMPAIGN AIMS TO CALM CUSTOMERS
DUMEX REPLACES MANAGEMENT AMID CHINA BRIBERY CLAIMS
BRUSSELS WARNS ALITALIA ON CAPITAL INCREASE
Overview
British Finance Minister George Osborne will on Tuesday
offer special terms to Chinese state-owned banks in an attempt
to make London more attractive to Chinese banks.
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet congressional leaders
on Monday afternoon even as signs emerge that the Democrats in
the Senate are closer to a deal with their Republican
colleagues.
Top Tesco shareholders are doubting the top
management in Britain's biggest retailer after it shocked
investors after central European profits collapsed.
Twitter plans on mining User data to help
target mobile adverts.
Struggling Canadian Smartphone maker BlackBerry, is
reassuring its customers about its financial health by
publishing an open letter in newspapers in nine countries.
Baby-food brand, Dumex owned by France's Danone,
will appoint new management at its Chinese unit following
allegations that it bribed doctors and nurses at Chinese
hospitals to push parents of newborn babies to buy its
infant-milk formula.
Italy was warned by the European Commission on Monday to get
approval before going ahead with a proposed 300 million Euro
capital increase for Alitalia.