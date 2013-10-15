Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US RATING PUT ON NEGATIVE WATCH ON DEFAULT FEARS

YAHOO TO KEEP LARGER STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER IPO

FRACKING JOBS NOW FORECAST TO BE A THIRD OF WHAT CAMERON QUOTED

NEIL WOODFORD QUITS INVESCO PERPETUAL

IRELAND PLEDGES TO CLOSE APPLE TAX LOOPHOLE

AMAZON PLANS ENTRY INTO SMARTPHONE MARKET WITH HTC

WALMART TO BUILD MORE SMALL STORES IN US

US BANKERS ATTACK LONDON AND CHINA'S 'LOVEFEST'

TWITTER CHOOSES NYSE FOR $1BN IPO

Overview

The triple A credit rating of the U.S. was put on negative watch by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday as efforts to strike a deal to end the impasse in Congress faltered.

Yahoo will keep a larger share than initially expected in Alibaba Group IPO after the company goes public, hoping to take advantage of future growth of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

The shale gas industry in Britain will create far fewer jobs than the 74,000 figure cited by Prime Minister David Cameron this summer, according to a engineering consultancy that is advising the energy department.

Neil Woodford, of Invesco Perpetual, one of the most successful fund managers of the past 25 years will set up his own firm after announcing plans to quit Invesco Perpetual.

Ireland has said it would close a legal loophole that allowed Apple to save tax worth $44 billion on offshore income.

Amazon and HTC are working to develop a range of smartphones for the e-commerce company. Amazon is working to compete with Apple and Google, who dominate the smartphone market.

Walmart will build more small shops than its trademark "big box" stores for the first time next year after a decline in big weekly shopping trips.

George Osborne was accused of political interference by U.S. bankers and UK lawyers after he proposed a new regulatory regime for Chinese banks in the London on Tuesday.

Twitter will list from the New York Stock Exchange for its $1 billon initial public offering.