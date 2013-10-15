Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
US RATING PUT ON NEGATIVE WATCH ON DEFAULT FEARS
()
YAHOO TO KEEP LARGER STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER IPO
()
FRACKING JOBS NOW FORECAST TO BE A THIRD OF WHAT CAMERON
QUOTED
()
NEIL WOODFORD QUITS INVESCO PERPETUAL
()
IRELAND PLEDGES TO CLOSE APPLE TAX LOOPHOLE
()
AMAZON PLANS ENTRY INTO SMARTPHONE MARKET WITH HTC
()
WALMART TO BUILD MORE SMALL STORES IN US
()
US BANKERS ATTACK LONDON AND CHINA'S 'LOVEFEST'
()
TWITTER CHOOSES NYSE FOR $1BN IPO
()
Overview
The triple A credit rating of the U.S. was put on negative watch
by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday as efforts to strike a deal to end
the impasse in Congress faltered.
Yahoo will keep a larger share than initially
expected in Alibaba Group IPO after the company
goes public, hoping to take advantage of future growth of the
Chinese e-commerce giant.
The shale gas industry in Britain will create far fewer jobs
than the 74,000 figure cited by Prime Minister David Cameron
this summer, according to a engineering consultancy that is
advising the energy department.
Neil Woodford, of Invesco Perpetual, one of the most
successful fund managers of the past 25 years will set up his
own firm after announcing plans to quit Invesco Perpetual.
Ireland has said it would close a legal loophole that
allowed Apple to save tax worth $44 billion on offshore
income.
Amazon and HTC are working to develop a
range of smartphones for the e-commerce company. Amazon is
working to compete with Apple and Google, who
dominate the smartphone market.
Walmart will build more small shops than its trademark "big
box" stores for the first time next year after a decline in big
weekly shopping trips.
George Osborne was accused of political interference by U.S.
bankers and UK lawyers after he proposed a new regulatory regime
for Chinese banks in the London on Tuesday.
Twitter will list from the New York Stock
Exchange for its $1 billon initial public offering.