Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US SENATE STRIKES DEAL TO AVERT DEFAULT

CARLOS SLIM ADMITS DEFEAT IN 7.2BN TAKEOVER BATTLE FOR KPN

PHILIP HAMMOND PLAN TO OUTSOURCE ARMS BUYING AT RISK OF COLLAPSE

IBM REVENUES FALL FOR SIXTH QUARTER IN A ROW

SHUTDOWN TO CONTINUE TO HURT US COMPANIES

CFTC SPLIT OVER JPMORGAN 'WHALE' DEAL

MARK CUBAN CLEARED IN INSIDER TRADING CASE

DOJ AND SEC PREPARE TO CHARGE CONVERGEX

Overview

Senate leaders in the U.S. have struck a bipartisan deal ending weeks of negotiations to reopen the government and approve new sovereign borrowings that pushed the country to the edge of a debt default.

América Móvil, which is controlled by the Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, has admitted defeat in a gruelling 7.2 billion Euro takeover battle for the Dutch telecoms group KPN after the intervention of an independent foundation linked to KPN.

Plans to part-privatise British defence procurement ran into rough weather after doubts over the eligibility of one of the companies hoping to run the programme threatened to end the process because of lack of competition.

A sixth consecutive quarter revenue fall at IBM led to a 6 percent tumble in its share value in after-market trading.

The U.S. will have to endure the consequences of the debt showdown for a long time to come, with companies starting to tie corporate profit warnings to the shutdown.

One commissioner at Commodity Futures Trading Commission wanted to prove that JPMorgan intentionally manipulated a key index.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, Mark Cuban, did not violate any insider trading laws when he sold his stake in Mamma.com, a jury said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Civil and criminal charges will be brought against ConvergEx by the U.S. authorities. ConvergEx, a leading transaction services provider to pension funds and institutional investors, has been accused overcharging its clients.