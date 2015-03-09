March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BANK TRADERS FACE EURIBOR QUESTIONING

(on.ft.com/193gu3D)

ANTITRUST CHIEF SENDS TOUGH MESSAGE TO EU TELECOMS

(on.ft.com/182eJSY)

SWISS BANKS DRAWN INTO PETROBRAS SCANDAL

(on.ft.com/1BX96BQ)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WOULD BE HIT HARDEST BY BREXIT

(on.ft.com/18tkKYV)

Overview

Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged.

Margrethe Vestager, Europe's new antitrust chief, warned the telecom sector, that mergers should not affect the "affordable prices" for consumers.

In a statement filed with a court in Parana, a former Petrobras executive said that he laundered about $100 million in bribes partly through a web of accounts in several Swiss banks.

According to a report by Open Europe, banks, insurers and other financial services would be most affected if Britain leaves the European Union.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)