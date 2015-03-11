March 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HUTCHISON WHAMPOA AND VIMPELCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS ON ITALY MERGER

(on.ft.com/1GpehcQ)

UK LOOKS TO PAD OUT DEFENCE SPENDING

(on.ft.com/1wrsiXC)

CREDIT SUISSE SURGES ON THIAM APPOINTMENT

(on.ft.com/1B2iVsO)

TESCO REGISTERS BEST SALES IN 18 MONTHS

(on.ft.com/1D2wU8K)

Overview

Hutchison and Vimpelcom who have been in talks for almost an year to merge their Italian mobile operations are now close to a deal being agreed, according to two people close to the discussions.

Prime Minister David Cameron has asked ministers whether Britain's defence budget can be boosted without actually spending more money to get to 2 percent of GDP.

Shares of Credit Suisse rose 8 percent yesterday after the announcement of Tidjane Thiam's appointment as the new chief executive.

Britain's Tesco, which has been struggling after a profit overstatement last year, registered its best sales performance in 18 months, according to Kantar Worldpanel, a consumer research group.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)