March 13 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU BLOCKS HUNGARY'S 12 BLN EURO NUCLEAR DEAL WITH RUSSIA
(on.ft.com/1EDM5FZ)
SIR PHILIP GREEN SELLS BHS FOR 1 BLN POUNDS
(on.ft.com/1HOh7t6)
COMMERZBANK MAKES $1.45 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH US
(on.ft.com/1GKKP4N)
GSK TO SELL ASPEN STAKE FOR ALMOST $900M
(on.ft.com/1CaocUx)
Overview
The European Union has backed Euratom's decision to block
Hungary's 12 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia, a move that
will hold Hungary's plans to import fuel exclusively from
Russia.
British retailer Philip Green said on Thursday his
struggling department store chain BHS had been acquired by
buyout firm Retail Acquisitions.
German lender Commerzbank AG has agreed to pay
$1.45 billion to settle allegations it committed sanctions
violations and failed to detect and report potential money
laundering activities.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it plans to sell its stake
in Aspen Pharmacare and expects to raise about $900 million.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)