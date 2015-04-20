April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU UNDER PRESSURE AFTER HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS FEARED DEAD (on.ft.com/1bh8ywC)

CAMERON ECHOES THATCHER WITH PLANS FOR LLOYDS SELL-OFF (on.ft.com/1EgWYOX)

IMF CHIEF ENCOURAGES GREECE TO BRING REFORMS TO 'FRUITION' (on.ft.com/1JjF23M)

DEUTSCHE BANK PREPARES TO SPIN OFF POSTBANK (on.ft.com/1H41IaT)

UK BANK SHAREHOLDERS WANT END TO BONUSES BASED ON ADJUSTED EARNINGS (on.ft.com/1IZpdCK)

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AT HEART OF UK PRODUCTIVITY PROBLEM (on.ft.com/1OuXIzt)

Overview

EU countries were under pressure to take further steps to prevent the loss of life of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea after as many as 700 refugees were feared dead in an accident off the Libyan coast.

David Cameron has promised that retail investors will take part in a 9 billion pound ($13.46 billion) post-election sell-off of Lloyds Banking Group shares.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said she told Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis last week that he needed to accelerate reforms. She warned that patience was running out with the new Syriza government in Athens.

Deutsche Bank is preparing to divest its Postbank retail operation in response to sluggish markets. The divestment of Postbank, which has 1,100 branches, would be biggest strategic step yet for the bank under co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Jürgen Fitschen.

Big shareholders in UK banks want lenders to stop paying bonuses based on adjusted earnings that exclude fines, restructuring costs and non-core units, raising the prospect of protest votes at annual meetings starting this week.

Financial Times research shows that the stagnation of productivity in the UK since 2008 is largely explained by just four sectors - professional services, telecommunications and computing, banking and finance and manufacturing.