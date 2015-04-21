April 21 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU POISED TO UNVEIL ANTITRUST CHARGES AGAINST RUSSIA'S
GAZPROM (on.ft.com/1J3yoCa)
BRITISH REGULATOR CHALLENGES US OVER BERKSHIRE SCRUTINY (on.ft.com/1O8WOxu)
UP TO 1 MLN MIGRANTS WAITING TO ENTER EUROPE, WARNS ITALIAN
PROSECUTOR (on.ft.com/1HptLAr)
U.S. DOJ PUSHES FOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE DEAL WITH 5 BANKS IN
MAY (on.ft.com/1DFRUjx)
MIKHAIL FRIDMAN GIVEN THREE MONTHS TO SELL NORTH SEA
GASFIELDS (on.ft.com/1yMsDFN)
Overview
The European Union will on Wednesday accuse Russia's Gazprom
of illegal abuse of its dominant position in Europe's
gas market, unveiling antitrust charges that threaten to inflame
already difficult relations with Moscow.
The Bank of England has written to the U.S. Treasury asking
why Berkshire's reinsurance operation - among the world's most
powerful - was left off a provisional list of "too big to fail"
institutions drawn up by the Financial Stability Board.
Up to 1 million Syrians and sub-Saharan migrants are waiting
in Libya to cross to Europe, an Italian official said on Monday
as European ministers pledged to increase the funding and range
of the EU's task force in the Mediterranean.
The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Plc, to reach
a joint "mega settlement" to allegations they manipulated
foreign exchange markets. The settlement would see some
institutions pay about $1 billion each.
The UK ordered Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman to sell
his North Sea gas fields, giving him just three months to comply
or lose operating rights.
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)